Women in startups

A Mentoring Session For Women Entrepreneurs
Women Entrepreneurs

A Mentoring Session For Women Entrepreneurs

15 women entrepreneurs were given the chance to be mentored by industry experts and raise funding upto Rs 20Lacs.
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
Funding Godmother

Funding Godmother

Angle investment was brought to India by IAN.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Why Women In India Want To Work At Startups

Why Women In India Want To Work At Startups

Flexibility, growth opportunities and the feeling of ownership lures women to start-ups
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read