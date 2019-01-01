My Queue

Women in Tech

There's a Massive Gender Gap in AI, but Tech Education Programs for Young Girls Aim to Close It
Artificial Intelligence

There's a Massive Gender Gap in AI, but Tech Education Programs for Young Girls Aim to Close It

Iridescent, a tech education nonprofit, teaches women and girls about AI, tech entrepreneurship and more. So far, it's trained more than 114,000 people from 115 countries.
Hayden Field | 10 min read
It's the Classroom, Dummy, Not the Conference Room

It's the Classroom, Dummy, Not the Conference Room

3 imperatives from a former Googler for bridging tech's gender gap much earlier than is typical.
Melissa Kaufman | 6 min read
Keeping Talented Women in the Tech Workforce

Keeping Talented Women in the Tech Workforce

More than half of women who enter the tech industry drop out of the workforce midway into their careers.
Jessica Billingsley | 5 min read
How Tiffany Pham Went From Working Several Side Hustles to Running One of the World's Top Tech Platforms for Women

How Tiffany Pham Went From Working Several Side Hustles to Running One of the World's Top Tech Platforms for Women

Founder and CEO Tiffany Pham shares how she built her company, Mogul, and discusses her new app with Jessica Abo.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
Fellow Women in Tech: Where Do We Go From Here?

Fellow Women in Tech: Where Do We Go From Here?

Google recently removed gendered pronouns from Gmail's Smart Compose feature to avoid AI bias. The sentiment was genuine, but the approach missed the mark.
Heather Ames | 8 min read

More From This Topic

How Tech Conferences Are (Finally) Injecting Gender Balance Into Their Speaker Line-ups

How Tech Conferences Are (Finally) Injecting Gender Balance Into Their Speaker Line-ups

At tech conferences, women speakers are becoming the new normal. Now, that's refreshing, right?
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
3 Top Companies' Strategies for Hiring and Retaining Women in STEM

3 Top Companies' Strategies for Hiring and Retaining Women in STEM

Glassdoor spoke with three top employers -- Nokia, 3M and Autodesk -- to learn how they're recruiting and interviewing diverse candidates, and ultimately, how they're creating better workplaces for women.
Glassdoor | 6 min read
It's Almost 2019. Is the Glass Ceiling Finally Beginning to Crack?

It's Almost 2019. Is the Glass Ceiling Finally Beginning to Crack?

Women in executive leadership positions are still vastly outnumbered, but one thing is clear: Some of the invisible barriers to success are slowly beginning to unravel.
Alyssa Rapp | 5 min read
How to Launch a Specialized Diversity and Inclusion Program (That Your Company Can Actually Follow)

How to Launch a Specialized Diversity and Inclusion Program (That Your Company Can Actually Follow)

Fixing the persistent problems women face goes beyond hiring efforts -- it's about constructing an environment that retains top talent, one that is all-inclusive and collaborative.
Ghazal Asif | 6 min read
An All-Female Board Needs to Be as Unremarkable as an All-Male One

An All-Female Board Needs to Be as Unremarkable as an All-Male One

Companies with at least one female leader perform better. So, why aren't we doing more to promote women to leadership positions?
Kathryn Petralia | 5 min read
The VC World Is Still a Boys' Club -- Here's How to Change That

The VC World Is Still a Boys' Club -- Here's How to Change That

Women provide a unique perspective that is often missing in venture capital firms.
Alison Wistner | 6 min read
Female Founders Need to Stop Self-Sabotaging

Female Founders Need to Stop Self-Sabotaging

Being an entrepreneur is hard enough for women without us throwing in those extra self-inflicted hurdles along the way.
Leslie Feinzaig | 7 min read
We Need More Diversity in Tech Companies. Finance Roles Are a Good Place to Start.

We Need More Diversity in Tech Companies. Finance Roles Are a Good Place to Start.

Let's make a conscious effort to find and elevate qualified women, especially in tech finance roles.
Karla Friede | 5 min read
There's an Economic Case for Diversity in Tech. Do You Know What It Is?
Workplace Diversity

There's an Economic Case for Diversity in Tech. Do You Know What It Is?

Diverse groups yield a wider range of experiences and perspectives. And that can positively affect your bottom line.
Monica Eaton-Cardone | 8 min read
4 Ways to Attract and Retain Top Female Talent in Tech

4 Ways to Attract and Retain Top Female Talent in Tech

As an industry, we all need to do better at promoting women.
Shari Buck | 5 min read