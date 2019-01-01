There are no Videos in your queue.
Women in Tech
Artificial Intelligence
Iridescent, a tech education nonprofit, teaches women and girls about AI, tech entrepreneurship and more. So far, it's trained more than 114,000 people from 115 countries.
3 imperatives from a former Googler for bridging tech's gender gap much earlier than is typical.
More than half of women who enter the tech industry drop out of the workforce midway into their careers.
Founder and CEO Tiffany Pham shares how she built her company, Mogul, and discusses her new app with Jessica Abo.
Google recently removed gendered pronouns from Gmail's Smart Compose feature to avoid AI bias. The sentiment was genuine, but the approach missed the mark.
More From This Topic
At tech conferences, women speakers are becoming the new normal. Now, that's refreshing, right?
Glassdoor spoke with three top employers -- Nokia, 3M and Autodesk -- to learn how they're recruiting and interviewing diverse candidates, and ultimately, how they're creating better workplaces for women.
Women in executive leadership positions are still vastly outnumbered, but one thing is clear: Some of the invisible barriers to success are slowly beginning to unravel.
Fixing the persistent problems women face goes beyond hiring efforts -- it's about constructing an environment that retains top talent, one that is all-inclusive and collaborative.
Companies with at least one female leader perform better. So, why aren't we doing more to promote women to leadership positions?
Women provide a unique perspective that is often missing in venture capital firms.
Being an entrepreneur is hard enough for women without us throwing in those extra self-inflicted hurdles along the way.
Let's make a conscious effort to find and elevate qualified women, especially in tech finance roles.
Workplace Diversity
Diverse groups yield a wider range of experiences and perspectives. And that can positively affect your bottom line.
As an industry, we all need to do better at promoting women.
