My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Women in the World

The UAE's Empowerment Of Women Is An Example For The World To Follow

The UAE's Empowerment Of Women Is An Example For The World To Follow

According to the World Economic Forum 2016 Global Gender Gap Report, the UAE is ranked as a leading country when it comes to gender equality in the region.
Manar Al Hinai | 3 min read
This Woman's Got Power: The Cast of 'Madam Secretary' Discusses What She Does With It

This Woman's Got Power: The Cast of 'Madam Secretary' Discusses What She Does With It

A panel at the Tribeca TV Festival discussed how a fictional character shows 'what could be' in the world of politics and diplomacy.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
Plans to Sell a 'Witch Kit' Spelled Trouble for Sephora

Plans to Sell a 'Witch Kit' Spelled Trouble for Sephora

Before your company makes light of witches for Halloween, consider this: They're a real thing. And they don't ride broomsticks.
Joan Oleck | 3 min read
Women In The World Comes To Dubai

Women In The World Comes To Dubai

Launched in 2009 by Tina Brown, Women in the World is "a movement dedicated to advancing women and girls through stories and solutions."
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read