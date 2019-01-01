My Queue

Women In WorkForce

#Shepreneurs: 4 Advantages Women Leaders Have Over Men

Women in leadership have multiple advantages over men and if channeled effectively form the foundation of great leadership
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
Women Professionals – NOW is the Time to Get Ahead in Your Career!

While the future of professionals in general looks bright, the women professionals seem to be at high risk of being globally displaced due to this skill gap
Sujatha Kumaraswamy | 4 min read
Bridging The Women Employment Gap

What can we as startup entrepreneurs do to enable a holistic work environment to incentivize more women to join the workforce?
Sanna Vohra | 4 min read
How can We Get More Women to be a Part of India's Fintech Ecosystem

In a country like India wherein, financial inclusion is one of the most important tasks at hand to complete, very few fintech companies are led by women co-founder.
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Indian Women are Quitting Their Jobs. Here is What You Can Do about it

Mckinsey's recent report echoed Ivanka's opinion as the research firm predicated if women's participation in the Indian economy goes up, the country GDP is likely to go up by 60 per cent or 2.9 trillion by 2025
Vanita D'souza | 2 min read