Women Leaders in Business

Who says Industrial Components Industry is Tough to Manage?
Rama Kirloskar's expertise in driving the go-to-market strategy, product value management and restructuring for the mass production business; material grade rationalization and streamlining for the foundry business and product rationalization for the made-to-order business makes her stand out of the crowd
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Turning Tables - How Women Entrepreneurs Are Redefining The World of Business

Women entrepreneurs believe in a holistic way of witnessing favorable outcomes, where genders are not defining success
Anjli Jain | 4 min read
They Came, They Saw, They Conquered: 4 Women Who Chose unconventional Fields & Excelled

The advent of technology and increase in internet penetration has opened up a plethora of opportunities for women in this country.
Samiksha Jain | 5 min read
8 Pearls of Wisdom by Ace Banker Chanda Kochhar to Inspire Every Woman

Here are some gems from Chanda Kochhar to ignite that fire in you.
Samiksha Jain | 1 min read