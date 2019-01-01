My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Women of Color

Need to Vent? Forget the Couch, Startup Moves Therapy Online
Entrepreneurs

Need to Vent? Forget the Couch, Startup Moves Therapy Online

With digital diaries and video chats, PrettyPaddedRoom.com offers online counseling for woman and a "nice play to go crazy."
Gwen Moran | 2 min read
Tap Multi-Influential Referral Power

Tap Multi-Influential Referral Power

5 steps will help you turn your customers into referral sources.
Miriam Muley | 7 min read
Establish Trust to Reap Sales

Establish Trust to Reap Sales

Your nonverbal message is saying more than you think to women of color.
Miriam Muley | 5 min read
Build Ethnic Stories that Resonate

Build Ethnic Stories that Resonate

We offer examples of successful ads that appeal to multi-influential women of color.
Susan Jaramillo | 7 min read
Introducing the Multi-Influential Women of Color

Introducing the Multi-Influential Women of Color

With control over 85 percent of purchases, they are the comptrollers of the new consumerism
Miriam Muley | 5 min read