Women-owned Businesses
Research and personal experience have shown women entrepreneurs are a good bet for this angel investor.
If you're the owner of a women-owned business, lucky you! These funding sources are targeted directly at you.
From personal finance to personal hygiene, these brands will help you keep up the good feminist fight.
What would the landscape of business look like if more CEOs were women? Women in positions of power are more forward-thinking, and adept at raising revenue and improving employee morale.
Shifting self-perception is the key to encouraging women's entrepreneurship.
More From This Topic
Women Entrepreneurs
A great way to observe 'Women's History Month' this month is to support a woman entrepreneur.
Women Entrepreneurs
Single women and married women make the decision to be self-employed for different reasons, according to a new study. Here's a breakdown of their relative motivations.
Women-Business Owners
A new partnership with Citigroup aims to provide free help to aspiring female-business owners.
Startup Basics
Two young women recount the lessons they learned from starting their social media-marketing agency.
Work-Life Balance
Yearning for a better mix between professional and personal life as a parent? Some find the answer in overseeing a business.
Women Entrepreneurs
As of late, there has been a lot of news about female employees at startups. Here are a few reason to get women on board.
Franchises
Men in Kilts, like many franchises, is dominated by men. However, two women have been important to the growth of the business.
Leadership
Women Presidents Organization reveals its annual ranking of the top 50 women-led businesses in North America. We look at the leaders of the pack.
Entrepreneurs
Our first annual list of seven of the most innovative woman leaders from technology to retail to health and more.
