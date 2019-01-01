My Queue

How The Agenda of Safety First Can Change The Game For Ride-hailing Companies
Safety

How The Agenda of Safety First Can Change The Game For Ride-hailing Companies

Ride-hailing services are digging their heels in India but unless security is ensured, commuters won't avail it
Aastha Singal | 7 min read
A Look at the Words Adding Volume to the #MeToo Wave

A Look at the Words Adding Volume to the #MeToo Wave

Here's what the world's most powerful and celebrated voices have to say about the #MeToo campaign
Bhavya Kaushal | 5 min read
What is Lacking For Women Safety in Offices And How to Deal With It

What is Lacking For Women Safety in Offices And How to Deal With It

When it comes to ensuring inclusivity and safety of women in workplaces, this is merely scratching the tip of an iceberg and we need to do more
Ashok Vashist | 5 min read
This Entrepreneur is Providing a Safety Kit to Women on the Roads

This Entrepreneur is Providing a Safety Kit to Women on the Roads

"The trigger to take up entrepreneurship came from the need to create a device that would help people come together and ensure a safe space"
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
5 Steps Women Can Take to Fight Sexual Harassment At Workplace

5 Steps Women Can Take to Fight Sexual Harassment At Workplace

An anonymous post has alleged serious misconduct by The Viral Fever founder Arunabh Kumar.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Finally a Women's Safety App That Works Without Internet Even When the Phone Is Locked
Apps

Finally a Women's Safety App That Works Without Internet Even When the Phone Is Locked

This app is a must for women's safety in your smartphone right now!
Rustam Singh | 4 min read