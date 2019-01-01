My Queue

Women startups

4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Mohit Sabharwal | 1 min read
Women Entrepreneurship: Beginning Of A New Era!

An advice to young women who dream of setting up their own business.
3 min read
Women Owned Businesses: 4 Stats To Know

Women tend to take lesser risks, and are happier building businesses that are more people driven and are less likely to scale up.
Vinil Ramdev | 4 min read
'empoWer' India's 1st Accelerator Programme For Women Entrepreneurs

The programme aims to create a strong funnel of women entrepreneurs who can become fundable while offering them the right resource at the right time.
Sunil Pol | 5 min read
5 Reasons Why There Are Less Women Entrepreneur In Business World

What makes women lose, fail or get eliminated in the race of innovation, expansion and profitability? Here is the core reason why.
Swati Sinha | 5 min read

They Came, They Saw, They Conquered: 4 Women Who Chose unconventional Fields & Excelled
International Women's Day 2016

The advent of technology and increase in internet penetration has opened up a plethora of opportunities for women in this country.
Samiksha Jain | 5 min read
Business of Environment, The Untapped Million-Dollar Industry
Startups

This startup is redefining waste management and creativity!
Ritu Kochar | 5 min read
For women, by women: These females are slaying it with their unique startups
Startup Women Entrepreneurs

These women are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to empowering women and giving them the opportunities they deserve.
Ritu Kochar | 5 min read