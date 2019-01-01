My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

women VCs

Why are there Less Women VCs in the Indian Startup Ecosystem?

Why are there Less Women VCs in the Indian Startup Ecosystem?

"The statistics are abysmal: Only 7% of women are partners at top 100 VC firms"
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
India Has A Handful of Women Venture Capitalists. Here's the List

India Has A Handful of Women Venture Capitalists. Here's the List

From cricket to big corporate jobs to entrepreneurship, Indian women have time and again proved their great leadership skills
Komal Nathani | 3 min read