There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
women workforce
Women empowerment
Women help build an inspiring work culture by bringing in healthy competition, fostering teamwork, bonding and thereby helping the company grow to its full potential
Gender diversity in the workplace is a pertinent issue across the world, more so in India, where women are slowly holding leadership positions.
With the workforce structure changing rapidly, office design also transformed as per the requirements of the employees.
Of the 24 hours of an average working executive, regardless of their gender, about 9 to 11 hours are spent away from home to cater to the demands of our work.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?