women workforce

A Discourse on Women and Workforce in India
Women empowerment

Women help build an inspiring work culture by bringing in healthy competition, fostering teamwork, bonding and thereby helping the company grow to its full potential
Niharika Bhardwaj | 4 min read
How Can Companies Foster a Culture of Gender Diversity at Workplace?

Gender diversity in the workplace is a pertinent issue across the world, more so in India, where women are slowly holding leadership positions.
Nidhi Singh | 5 min read
Challenges Unique to the Entrepreneurial Woman

Sarah Landrum | 5 min read
Progressive Workplace Designs For Future Offices

With the workforce structure changing rapidly, office design also transformed as per the requirements of the employees.
Himanee Mrug | 5 min read
Work-Life Balance: The Way Forward For India Inc.

Of the 24 hours of an average working executive, regardless of their gender, about 9 to 11 hours are spent away from home to cater to the demands of our work.
Priya Krishnan | 4 min read