Wordpress

10 Best Wordpress Themes to Choose From for Your Next Website Project

With thousands of Wordpress themes to choose from, finding the best one for your site can feel daunting at best.
R.L. Adams | 7 min read
8 Plugins Every WordPress Website Needs

Make sure you have these essential plugins to keep your site running smoothly and efficiently.
Rachel Perlmutter | 6 min read
How to Rev up the Success of Your WordPress Website

New data from GoDaddy draws a clear distinction between "rocketship" vs. "decliner" sites. Which one's yours?
Chris Carfi | 6 min read
Overwhelmed by the eCommerce Solutions Available? Here Are the Top 4.

Compare Squarespace, WordPress, Shopify and Magento to find which is right for you.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Top 10 WordPress Themes for Entrepreneurs

From entrepreneurs to freelancers, WordPress is being used by just about anyone
Tim Burd | 6 min read

5 Game-Changing Skills Every Young Entrepreneur Can Master

There are a handful of skills necessary to build whatever business you yearn to launch.
Mike Taylor | 5 min read
20 Crucial WordPress Plugins

These plugins will make website management easier and will keep users eager to come back.
Peter Daisyme | 7 min read
The Pros and Cons of DIY Website vs. Professionally Developed

Options for building websites today are abundant, so how can you decide which path is best for you?
Leo Welder | 7 min read
4 Ways to Freshen Your Outdated Website

You're halfway there If your pages load swiftly and can be read on a smartphone but you're nowhere if they don't and can't.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
7 Ways to Optimize Your WordPress Website

There are sound reasons why WordPress is the favored platform for DIY web development but some basic tweaks make it much better.
Brett Relander | 4 min read
7 WordPress Plugins That Will Quickly Help Your Site Get More Traffic

There are some incredible tools that can help you optimize, audit and promote your site to help you increase your traffic.
Matthew Toren | 6 min read
25 Reasons Your Business Should Switch to WordPress

Why do 74 million websites use WordPress but you don't?
John Rampton | 9 min read
More Than 100,000 WordPress Websites Reportedly Infected by Russian Malware

Google has already flagged 11,000 malicious domains -- though it is likely that many more than that have been compromised by a mysterious virus called 'SoakSoak.'
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The 7 WordPress Plugins Your Site Needs to Succeed

With so many websites powered by WordPress, supercharge yours with these powerful plugins.
Danny Wong | 5 min read
10 Questions to Ask When Optimizing Your Website for Mobile Users

Expert tips on how to rock your business's web presence on smartphones and tablets.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read