Work environment

Employee Feedback

Work isn't a vacation or a playground. So, de-emphasize the perks. Perks can attract employees, but they won't keep them around.
Hope Horner | 6 min read
5 Questions You Must Ask to Keep Your Best and Brightest Talent

Creativity emerges because of our human messiness -- not in spite of it.
Matthew Wride | 9 min read
8 Reasons to Find Joy in Your Job

If you can't find fun in your job, it may be time to begin your own business.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
4 Ways to Boost Crime Prevention at Your Service Business

Almost a quarter of small business crime goes unreported. That's a big, big mistake.
Cris Burnam | 5 min read
5 Simple Ways to Boost Productivity by Improving Your Workspace

You don't have to be Hemingway to know that a clean, well-lighted place controls the quality of what goes on within it.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read

9 Rules of Open-Office Etiquette
Office Etiquette

When the rules of open-office etiquette are observed, camaraderie, communication and collaboration will ensue.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
The Still-Not-Here-Yet Paperless Office
Environment

Going paperless is an investment that has proven its worth.
Ben Zimmer | 5 min read
7 Ways to Create Harmony In the Office
Leadership

Simple, pleasant behaviors bolster camaraderie that improves productivity at work.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Why I Give My Employees $1,000 to Do (Almost) Whatever They Want
Managing Employees

A modest stipend is a powerful incentive for employees to work for something they want other than a paycheck.
Caren Maio | 5 min read
Struggle to Stay on Task at the Office? A New Study Says You're Not the Only One.
Work environment

Disengaged employees are apparently a global problem.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
The 5 Most Successful Work Environments (and the 5 Worst)
Team-Building

What's your environment like? 'Nine to five' and 'sink or swim'? Or individually focused, with a strong team spirit?
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
How To Tap Into Your Personal Productivity Style
Productivity Tools

Once you find your productivity sweet spot, you can tailor your day around it.
Paula Rizzo | 4 min read
5 Things That Keep Both Genders Happy in the Workplace
Workplace Wellness

Flexibility in all aspects is key in keeping a happy office atmosphere for both men and women.
Robert Glazer | 4 min read