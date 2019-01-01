My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Work Ethic

7 Elements of a Strong Work Ethic
Work Ethic

7 Elements of a Strong Work Ethic

Here are the pillars you need for personal and professional success.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
12 Motivational Quotes From Michael Jordan

12 Motivational Quotes From Michael Jordan

"Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships."
Deep Patel | 5 min read
The One Quality That Has Fueled Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Success

The One Quality That Has Fueled Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Success

The action superstar gave some insight into his approach to business.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Be Tough on Yourself

Be Tough on Yourself

Good people never regret doing the right thing.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
6 Simple Ways to Manage and Overcome Stress

6 Simple Ways to Manage and Overcome Stress

Put your ego down and ask for the help when you need it.
Sherrie Campbell | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Entrepreneurs Succeed by Showing up Every Day and Earning It
Success Strategies

Entrepreneurs Succeed by Showing up Every Day and Earning It

There are no shortcuts but there is always work that needs to be done.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Successful Entrepreneurs Beat Imposter Syndrome by Doing the Work Anyway
Entrepreneur Mindset

Successful Entrepreneurs Beat Imposter Syndrome by Doing the Work Anyway

Building a business requires a lot of grunt work. Tacking what you are certain you can do builds confidence for the things that are a stretch.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
Gary Vee's Garage-Sale Challenge Teaches More Lessons Than Some College Courses
Learning

Gary Vee's Garage-Sale Challenge Teaches More Lessons Than Some College Courses

It's so simple, someone with no experience can do it.
Richard Trevino II | 5 min read
A Strong Work Ethic Distilled to Its 5 Essential Qualities
Work Ethic

A Strong Work Ethic Distilled to Its 5 Essential Qualities

Hard work is necessary but not sufficient: Emphasize instead the 'ethic' part, if you want to elevate yourself and your brand to the highest level.
Suhaib Mohammed | 6 min read
5 Quotes to Help You Maintain Entrepreneurial Persistence
Entrepreneur Mindset

5 Quotes to Help You Maintain Entrepreneurial Persistence

Five successful entrepreneurs share the quotes that helped them persevere and work toward entrepreneurial success.
Jonathan Herrick | 7 min read
To Be Successful Stay Far Away From These 7 Types of Toxic People
Toxic People

To Be Successful Stay Far Away From These 7 Types of Toxic People

You need a network of talented people, not toxic personalities who undermine you.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
7 Business Lessons From the Gridiron
Business Lessons

7 Business Lessons From the Gridiron

Football is all about winning, but you also learn when to punt.
Bill Nuti | 6 min read
Is Your Work Ethic Better than Average? Find Out in 5 Questions.
Work Ethic

Is Your Work Ethic Better than Average? Find Out in 5 Questions.

How does your work ethic compare to the average person?
Carolyn Sun | 8 min read
This Entrepreneur Says He Isn't Talented. Here's How He Gets Ahead Anyway.
Work Ethic

This Entrepreneur Says He Isn't Talented. Here's How He Gets Ahead Anyway.

The secret to Peter Kim's success might surprise you.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
Why You Can't Make a Great Product Unless You Love the Day-to-Day Work
Work Ethic

Why You Can't Make a Great Product Unless You Love the Day-to-Day Work

Nobody sees all the work you put into making something great, but that's the most important part.
Greg Rollett | 2 min read