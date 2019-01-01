There are no Videos in your queue.
work hours
Work-Life Balance
Employees want flexible schedules and more hours for the rest of their lives. Businesses have a lot to gain by giving them what they want.
Remember the Aretha Franklin classic? Show some r-e-s-p-e-c-t to your hourly workers and they'll respect you back.
In a Swedish study, a six-hour workday resulted in a 4.7 percent reduction in total sick days taken and a noticeable reduction in absenteeism.
Are your staffers working overlong hours? Disabuse them of the notion that that's the way to get ahead.
The idea that workers are expected to endure 70 percent of their week so they can enjoy the other 30 percent? That's collective insanity.
Health
Nurses in the study who worked at least three nights per month were more likely to develop heart problems over the next 24 years than nurses who stuck to daytime shifts.
Target
The lawsuit seeks class action status for misclassifying a position as exempt from overtime.
History
The fight for an eight-hour workday began in 1866 and ended in 1940.
Work Habits
A new study explains why business owners think the extra time and energy is worth it.
