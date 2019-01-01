My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

work satisfaction

Purpose Is Created Through Hard Work
Higher Purpose

Purpose Is Created Through Hard Work

Persistence can change your circumstances, but it also changes you.
Jurgen Appelo | 3 min read
5 Things Keeping You From Being Happy at Work

5 Things Keeping You From Being Happy at Work

It could be your job, your office environment or even extenuating circumstances in your personal life. Whatever the case, the first step to solving a problem is figuring out the root cause.
Alp Mimaroglu | 5 min read