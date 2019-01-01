My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Work Spaces

5 Simple Ways to Boost Productivity by Improving Your Workspace
Work Spaces

5 Simple Ways to Boost Productivity by Improving Your Workspace

You don't have to be Hemingway to know that a clean, well-lighted place controls the quality of what goes on within it.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
6 Things I Learned After Switching to a Standing Desk

6 Things I Learned After Switching to a Standing Desk

This Entrepreneur contributor sleeps better, gets more done and has said adieu to back pain.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
9 Ways to Create a Productive Home Office (Infographic)

9 Ways to Create a Productive Home Office (Infographic)

Without a dedicated workspace specifically geared toward work, it's too easy to slack off.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
5 Ways to Ensure Remote Employees Feel Part of the Team

5 Ways to Ensure Remote Employees Feel Part of the Team

Just because remote employees aren't physically present, doesn't means they should be left out of important conversations and culture-building activities.
Jon Elvekrog | 5 min read
Head Into 2015 With the Goal of Creating an Inspiring Workspace

Head Into 2015 With the Goal of Creating an Inspiring Workspace

You need you and your colleagues' ideas to flow freely, so create a space that promotes them to sit and stay awhile yourself.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Harvard Professor Crafts $50 Standing Desk That Can Fold Into Your Laptop Bag
Work Spaces

Harvard Professor Crafts $50 Standing Desk That Can Fold Into Your Laptop Bag

The StandStand has nearly quadrupled its Kickstarter goal of $15,000 with two weeks to spare.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
9 Ways to Turn Your Desk Into the Ideal Workspace (Infographic)
Work Spaces

9 Ways to Turn Your Desk Into the Ideal Workspace (Infographic)

If your workstation doesn't fit you, you're in trouble. Here's a quick guide to setting up your workspace for optimal health and productivity.
Drake Baer | 2 min read
How Your Workplace Can Inspire Good Habits Among Employees
Habits

How Your Workplace Can Inspire Good Habits Among Employees

If you manage your office like a war zone, you're bound to have stressed-out and inefficient employees, says behavior science expert James Clear.
Jason Fell
Free Ice Cream and a Chandelier of Hats: Peek Inside These Hot NYC Tech Company Offices (Video)
Office Culture

Free Ice Cream and a Chandelier of Hats: Peek Inside These Hot NYC Tech Company Offices (Video)

Executives at Tumblr, Fueled Collective, and About.com talk about how they get the most out of every square foot in their Big Apple headquarters, where space is at an ultra-premium.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
The 10 Best Medium-Sized Companies to Work for in 2014
Growth Strategies

The 10 Best Medium-Sized Companies to Work for in 2014

A positive work environment, intelligent co-workers and great benefits (free yoga!) make these 10 companies the most exciting places to work for in 2014, as rated by the employees themselves.
Laura Entis
Bursting at the Seams? Tips for Expanding Your Startup's Office Space
Growth Strategies

Bursting at the Seams? Tips for Expanding Your Startup's Office Space

Signing an office lease may be the first and largest long-term commitment you make with your business. Here's what to consider before signing on the dotted line.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
4 Ways to Build a Culture of Innovation at Your Startup
Starting a Business

4 Ways to Build a Culture of Innovation at Your Startup

At a recent branding symposium in New York City, execs at Google and top-advertising firms shared their tips for spurring creativity.
Neil Parmar | 4 min read
Win an Office Even Don Draper Would Love
Growth Strategies

Win an Office Even Don Draper Would Love

Does your office say, I'm haggard and in need of Windex? If so, consider entering Turnstone's contest for a chance to win a free $25,000 office makeover and a possible shout out on Entrepreneur.com.
Diana Ransom
A Wiser Use of Space: How to Set Up Your Home Office
Starting a Business

A Wiser Use of Space: How to Set Up Your Home Office

Part Two of a three-part series on home offices: Tips for choosing an optimal spot and staying organized.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read