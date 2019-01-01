There are no Videos in your queue.
Work Spaces
You don't have to be Hemingway to know that a clean, well-lighted place controls the quality of what goes on within it.
This Entrepreneur contributor sleeps better, gets more done and has said adieu to back pain.
Without a dedicated workspace specifically geared toward work, it's too easy to slack off.
Just because remote employees aren't physically present, doesn't means they should be left out of important conversations and culture-building activities.
You need you and your colleagues' ideas to flow freely, so create a space that promotes them to sit and stay awhile yourself.
Work Spaces
The StandStand has nearly quadrupled its Kickstarter goal of $15,000 with two weeks to spare.
Work Spaces
If your workstation doesn't fit you, you're in trouble. Here's a quick guide to setting up your workspace for optimal health and productivity.
Habits
If you manage your office like a war zone, you're bound to have stressed-out and inefficient employees, says behavior science expert James Clear.
Office Culture
Executives at Tumblr, Fueled Collective, and About.com talk about how they get the most out of every square foot in their Big Apple headquarters, where space is at an ultra-premium.
Growth Strategies
A positive work environment, intelligent co-workers and great benefits (free yoga!) make these 10 companies the most exciting places to work for in 2014, as rated by the employees themselves.
Growth Strategies
Signing an office lease may be the first and largest long-term commitment you make with your business. Here's what to consider before signing on the dotted line.
Starting a Business
At a recent branding symposium in New York City, execs at Google and top-advertising firms shared their tips for spurring creativity.
Growth Strategies
Does your office say, I'm haggard and in need of Windex? If so, consider entering Turnstone's contest for a chance to win a free $25,000 office makeover and a possible shout out on Entrepreneur.com.
Starting a Business
Part Two of a three-part series on home offices: Tips for choosing an optimal spot and staying organized.
