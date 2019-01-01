My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

work week

Does Richard Branson's 3-Day Workweek Actually Work?
Work-Life Balance

Does Richard Branson's 3-Day Workweek Actually Work?

Employees want flexible schedules and more hours for the rest of their lives. Businesses have a lot to gain by giving them what they want.
John Rampton | 5 min read
My Career in Silicon Valley Taught Me the Futility of 80-Hour Work Weeks

My Career in Silicon Valley Taught Me the Futility of 80-Hour Work Weeks

The much-maligned 40-hour work week is actually a pretty good way to work for the long term.
William Hall | 5 min read
4 Things I Learned After Retooling to Work 4 Days Each Week

4 Things I Learned After Retooling to Work 4 Days Each Week

'Some weeks, I make just as much as I used to, if not more', this contributor says.
Han-Gwon Lung | 6 min read
The 2,000-Hour Question

The 2,000-Hour Question

How many hours do most entrepreneurs really work?
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read