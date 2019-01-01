My Queue

Worker Classification

Uber Settles Lawsuit for $100 Million, and Drivers Will Remain Independent
Uber

Uber Settles Lawsuit for $100 Million, and Drivers Will Remain Independent

The lawsuit had claimed that Uber drivers are employees and thus entitled to reimbursement of expenses.
Reuters | 3 min read
Cleaning Startup Homejoy Shuts Down, Blames Worker Classification Lawsuits

Cleaning Startup Homejoy Shuts Down, Blames Worker Classification Lawsuits

The multiple worker classification lawsuits filed against the company were the 'deciding factor.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read
The Important Question to Ask About Classifying Workers in Light of Uber's Contractor Fiasco

The Important Question to Ask About Classifying Workers in Light of Uber's Contractor Fiasco

Outsourcing is and will continue to be a vital way for small- and medium-sized companies to grow. But just knowing what to outsource isn't the issue.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
W-2 or 1099? Why It Pays to Classify Your Employees Correctly.

W-2 or 1099? Why It Pays to Classify Your Employees Correctly.

At stake are taxes for the employer and sick days, vacation and other benefits for the employee.
Rebecca Cenni | 4 min read