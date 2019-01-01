My Queue

Workflow

Procrastination

Avoiding daily tasks can crush our happiness, hurt our bank accounts, and even damage our health -- but you can learn how to move forward.
Aytekin Tank | 7 min read
6 Ways to Save Your Team From Crashing and Burning

Without a strong team, no matter how great the vision, it cannot be executed properly.
Andy Petranek | 7 min read
If You Want to get More Done, Stop Equating Mobile Tech with Productivity

Focus on a culture of empowering your employees with mobile workflows that can be easily accessed in a few clicks, and the productivity gains you are looking for will follow.
Natalie Lambert | 7 min read
4 Steps to Take When Your Client Work is Famine Instead of Feast

Sometimes, special action is needed to get "the spigot running again."
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
Rethinking Chatbots: They're Not Just for Customers

Chatbots and digital assistants benefit a business's internal communications and decision-making, too.
Naveen Rajdev | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Freelancers

Being in business for yourself is liberating, if you have the right tools for tracking your expenses and invoices.
Jen Cohen Crompton | 4 min read
Marketing

It's critical for marketing teams to be equipped with the tools required to ensure maximum productivity and transparency.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
Leadership

It's your responsibility to empower individual departments to work with autonomy and efficiency.
Chris Byers | 4 min read
Motivation

Making even small adjustments to your workflow and nutrition intake will help maintain motivation and maximize productivity.
Matthew Toren | 6 min read
Entrepreneur Mindset

Social media is all about demonstrating the work -- not just glorifying successes.
Matt Mayberry | 6 min read
Productivity

Multitasking takes you out of the flow you need to really be productive. Focus on what's important.
Matt Mayberry | 3 min read
Productivity

Achieving a state of flow at work will allow you achieve optimal performance and find satisfaction.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
Productivity

These triggers can lead to an ultimate state of consciousness.
Steven Kotler | 7 min read
Productivity

Learn how to recognize and turn around behavior that's counterproductive to completing important work.
Edward G. Brown | 4 min read
Productivity

Hard work is overrated unless you're getting lots done. Science is telling us how to get more results for the same effort.
Thai Nguyen | 7 min read