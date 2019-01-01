My Queue

workforce

Being a Part of the Employee Grapevine While Retaining a Family Business
Business

Being a Part of the Employee Grapevine While Retaining a Family Business

Here's how a family business owner can manage the workforce efficiently and satisfy the employees at the same time
Parimal K Shah | 8 min read
Infuse these 3 Things in Your Team to Make it Productive

Infuse these 3 Things in Your Team to Make it Productive

Creating the team does not automatically engender positive results, you need to act as an engine and give it a push
BusinessEx Staff | 4 min read
Hiring Diverse Professionals Strengthens the Workplace

Hiring Diverse Professionals Strengthens the Workplace

People with different backgrounds can bring enriching ideas and problem-solving skills to the table
Rajeev Bhardwaj | 5 min read
Ways to Creating an Effective HR Strategy

Ways to Creating an Effective HR Strategy

Keep tabs on the effectiveness/success periodically the HR strategy to make changes as and when required
Payal Sondhi | 4 min read