Workforce Management

Managing A Hybrid Workforce

Successfully employing a mix of remote and in-office workers is not an impossible feat and here's what you need to know
Suresh Sambandam | 5 min read
Employment Quotient: When Skills meet Requirements

The need of the hour is to create a long term and sustainable view of creating a large skilled workforce for the industry
Ravi Tennety | 4 min read
Leadership Amongst the Leaders

Small changes can bring down a number of grievances and increase efficiency
Pallavi Jha | 3 min read
#5 Things to Keep in Mind while Recruiting Millennial

One needs to be really mindful while dealing with Millennials as it is extremely important to channelise their energy in the right direction by understanding their potential
Kapil Gupta. | 4 min read
3 Tips to Manage Employees Working Outside HQs

A common project collaboration tool helps in setting tasks as well as monitoring updates and deadlines
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read

6 Secrets to Success in Labour Dependent Industries
India still requires a huge labour force for its economy and let's have a chat on the subject of our dependence on unskilled and skilled labour
Anupam Bonanthaya | 5 min read