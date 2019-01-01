My Queue

Workforce of the Future

The Future of Work

Studies suggest that the most valuable employees in the future will be those able to regularly and rapidly learn new skills.
Saagar Govil | 5 min read
College Debt Relief and Affordable Lifetime Learning Are Essential for a Thriving Economy

People need better options than a lifetime of debt because they went to college or a lifetime of stunted earning because they couldn't afford to.
Brent Messenger | 7 min read
8 Reasons Why Millennials Are More Productive than Any Other Generation

If you harness the strengths of Gen Y employees, you'll see they're productivity powerhouses.
Due | 6 min read
Millennials and Their Employers Want the Same Thing. They Just Don't Know it Yet.

The workforce is changing, but in ways it really isn't very hard for employers to live with.
Christina Congleton & Katie Heikkinen | 7 min read
How to Prepare Employees to Work With AI

Will the age of artificial intelligence bring human augmentation or human redundancy?
Abdul Razack | 5 min read

More From This Topic

How to Support Employees Returning to the Workplace
Employee Training

A new set of best practices can be expected to take hold in the near future which benefit employees and their families.
Matt Straz | 5 min read
Prepare for the Future Being Shaped by These 5 Critical Trends
Trends

The economy is being reshaped by fundamental shifts in technology, demographics and prevailing attitudes.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Why Traditional Schooling Can't Prepare Students for the Modern Workplace
Education

Today's economy values creativity, collaboration and self-direction -- everything that lands kids in the principal's office.
Anthony Kim | 7 min read
Behind China's Push for Robotics -- and a 2020 Deadline
Robots

China's push to modernize its manufacturing with robotics is partly a response to labor shortages and fast-rising wages.
Reuters | 2 min read