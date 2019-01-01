My Queue

Working at a Startup

Startup Employees Soon Could See Greater Benefits From Stock Options
Stock Options

Startup Employees Soon Could See Greater Benefits From Stock Options

Proposed changes to the tax code will protect employees from the very real risk of having to pay taxes on stocks they can't sell.
John Arnold | 4 min read
How to Launch Your Startup While Still Working a 9-to-5 Job

How to Launch Your Startup While Still Working a 9-to-5 Job

It all comes down to the side hustle.
Kristina Libby | 7 min read
Taking the Startup Plunge? Be Prepared for These 5 Realities.

Taking the Startup Plunge? Be Prepared for These 5 Realities.

For those looking to make the transition into the startup world, you better be ready for some major changes.
Craig Cincotta | 4 min read
The Fastest Way to the Top? Work at a Startup.

The Fastest Way to the Top? Work at a Startup.

You could learn a lot by working your way to the top of a well-established company, but who has time for that?
Stephen Key | 4 min read
Why I Left the 'Coolest Job in America' for a Startup

Why I Left the 'Coolest Job in America' for a Startup

Jumping the corporate ship for the startup world is tough, especially when you absolutely love your job. Before you make the leap, here is what you need to know.
Craig Cincotta | 4 min read

6 Reasons to Ditch Your Corporate Job for a Startup
Working at a Startup

6 Reasons to Ditch Your Corporate Job for a Startup

While the corporate career path may offer perks and a safety net, working at a startup provides you a number of benefits.
Clay Clark | 5 min read
When Picking a Startup to Join, Think Like an Investor
Working at a Startup

When Picking a Startup to Join, Think Like an Investor

Examine the opportunities skeptically, but when you're convinced you've found a winner, get on board with any job you can.
George Deeb | 3 min read
A Reality Check for Anyone Eager to Work for a Startup
Working at a Startup

A Reality Check for Anyone Eager to Work for a Startup

Brutal hours, low pay, stock option souvenirs, smart people with good ideas routinely going broke. You can fall in love, again, with your day job.
Iman Jalali | 4 min read
Why I Left My High-Paying Job at LinkedIn For a Startup
Working at a Startup

Why I Left My High-Paying Job at LinkedIn For a Startup

While having a great job at a corporation can have many people feeling satisfied, some are left missing the hunger that comes with startup life.
Dan Yoo | 5 min read
7 Reasons to Ditch the Corporate World for a Career at a Startup
Startups

7 Reasons to Ditch the Corporate World for a Career at a Startup

While some people envision starting a company, others dream of just being part of a newly-founded business.
JT Ripton | 4 min read
7 Ways to Survive and Thrive at a Startup
Starting a Business

7 Ways to Survive and Thrive at a Startup

Before starting up, you might work at one to gain experience. Here's how to rise to the top.
Amanda Augustine | 5 min read