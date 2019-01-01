There are no Videos in your queue.
Working Lunch
Lunch
You're actually missing out on major benefits if you don't take some time away from your desk each day.
Use these steps to not only get a proper lunch, but also accomplish any number of elusive goals.
What you order and how you look eating it can make at least as much impression as anything you have to say.
The crowdfunding platform got organized and made its lunchtime team-building routine into a few lines of computer code.
What you eat and drink when out with clients reflects back on you, so be deliberate in your choices.
More From This Topic
Winning Strategies
From how you eat to how you dress, a look at how your behavior could be interpreted by your customers, colleagues and clients in different countries.
Business Management
The key to your staff's heart (and productivity) might be through their stomachs. Check out the innovative ways these companies are getting work done while keeping bellies full and spirits high.
Growth Strategies
Eating together can increase collaboration, trust and morale. So why aren't you doing it?
