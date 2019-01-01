There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
working parents
Making Money
Being a stay-at-home parent and making money can work hand in hand.
Ever hear of a 'concierge service' for parents? Now you have.
Executive search firm Inkwell connects brands with seasoned employees who need flexible schedules.
Parents who have the flexibility they need are loyal employees.
How much screen time do tech giants allow their kids? And which entrepreneur let his kids play with sharp knives?
More From This Topic
parental leave
"World Prematurity Day" happens this week, but it's something to take action over rather than to celebrate.
Ready For Anything
Partnerships with specialty providers diversify the life-changing benefits available to employees.
working parents
Your family and your business both need time and attention. Here's how to develop a plan that supports your goals at home and in your career.
Ready For Anything
A mountain of research shows that women frequently succeed in business despite a host of problems men generally don't have to face.
Education
ADHD, single fatherhood and running a family business all became part of the story.
Parents
This Entrepreneur contributor didn't always enjoy the hands-on way his parents raised him. But, "Looking back, it was the best thing that ever happened to me!"
Partnerships
Working with friends can provide a fulfilling career and satisfy your need for a social life beyond the office -- especially if you're a parent.
parental leave
Fathers and partners want to be more involved in child rearing. Women want to work and advance their careers.
San Francisco
The unanimously approved law allows parents to receive their full salary for six weeks, beginning in 2017.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?