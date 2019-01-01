My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

working parents

18 Low-Cost Ways for Parents to Make Money From Home
Making Money

18 Low-Cost Ways for Parents to Make Money From Home

Being a stay-at-home parent and making money can work hand in hand.
Carolyn Sun | 15+ min read
Give Working Parents What They Really Want: More Time

Give Working Parents What They Really Want: More Time

Ever hear of a 'concierge service' for parents? Now you have.
Ann D. Clark | 7 min read
Workplace Flexibility Helps Entrepreneurs Attract Top Talent

Workplace Flexibility Helps Entrepreneurs Attract Top Talent

Executive search firm Inkwell connects brands with seasoned employees who need flexible schedules.
Liz Brody | 4 min read
A Family-Friendly Work Environment Is a Powerful Recruiting and Retention Tool

A Family-Friendly Work Environment Is a Powerful Recruiting and Retention Tool

Parents who have the flexibility they need are loyal employees.
David Teten | 6 min read
How Does Your Parenting Technique Compare to Elon Musk's, Sheryl Sandberg's and Jeff Bezos'?

How Does Your Parenting Technique Compare to Elon Musk's, Sheryl Sandberg's and Jeff Bezos'?

How much screen time do tech giants allow their kids? And which entrepreneur let his kids play with sharp knives?
Carolyn Sun | 14 min read

More From This Topic

Stop Making New Parents Choose Between Their Job and Their Premature Baby
parental leave

Stop Making New Parents Choose Between Their Job and Their Premature Baby

"World Prematurity Day" happens this week, but it's something to take action over rather than to celebrate.
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
3 Ways Corporate Heavyweights Are Improving Employee Retention by Prioritizing Maternity Healthcare
Ready For Anything

3 Ways Corporate Heavyweights Are Improving Employee Retention by Prioritizing Maternity Healthcare

Partnerships with specialty providers diversify the life-changing benefits available to employees.
Walter Chen | 6 min read
5 Ways 'Dadpreneurs' Can Balance Home and Work
working parents

5 Ways 'Dadpreneurs' Can Balance Home and Work

Your family and your business both need time and attention. Here's how to develop a plan that supports your goals at home and in your career.
Kc Agu | 4 min read
Despite Bias, Women Entrepreneurs Are an Enormous Economic Force
Ready For Anything

Despite Bias, Women Entrepreneurs Are an Enormous Economic Force

A mountain of research shows that women frequently succeed in business despite a host of problems men generally don't have to face.
Yatin Khulbe | 6 min read
It's Never Too Late to Get Your Graduate Degree
Education

It's Never Too Late to Get Your Graduate Degree

ADHD, single fatherhood and running a family business all became part of the story.
Matt Sweetwood | 6 min read
Becoming a Father Improved the Way I Work
Work-Life Balance

Becoming a Father Improved the Way I Work

Parenthood offers many advantages at work.
Mo Harake | 5 min read
How My Parents Groomed Me to Be a Successful Entrepreneur
Parents

How My Parents Groomed Me to Be a Successful Entrepreneur

This Entrepreneur contributor didn't always enjoy the hands-on way his parents raised him. But, "Looking back, it was the best thing that ever happened to me!"
Neil Patel | 7 min read
How to Make the Ultimate Life Hack Work for You
Partnerships

How to Make the Ultimate Life Hack Work for You

Working with friends can provide a fulfilling career and satisfy your need for a social life beyond the office -- especially if you're a parent.
Mark Peter Davis | 3 min read
Tech Companies Should Pave the Way to Better Parental Leave Policies
parental leave

Tech Companies Should Pave the Way to Better Parental Leave Policies

Fathers and partners want to be more involved in child rearing. Women want to work and advance their careers.
Maja Mikek | 7 min read
San Francisco Becomes First U.S. City to Mandate Paid Parental Leave
San Francisco

San Francisco Becomes First U.S. City to Mandate Paid Parental Leave

The unanimously approved law allows parents to receive their full salary for six weeks, beginning in 2017.
Reuters | 3 min read