Working with a Spouse

Here's How People Successfully Work With Friends, Family and Even Their Spouse
Collaboration

Here's How People Successfully Work With Friends, Family and Even Their Spouse

The key to a happy life: Clearly defined roles and responsibilities.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
10 Things to Know About Working With Your Spouse

10 Things to Know About Working With Your Spouse

Find out the best tips to handle working with your spouse.
GOBankingRates | 6 min read
How to Ask Your Spouse for Business Advice, According to This Divorce Lawyer

How to Ask Your Spouse for Business Advice, According to This Divorce Lawyer

Have each other's backs, no matter what.
Erin Levine | 6 min read
How This Entrepreneur Succeeds in Managing a Global Media Empire With Her Husband

How This Entrepreneur Succeeds in Managing a Global Media Empire With Her Husband

Lisa Sugar didn't intend to start a business with her husband.
Kara Goldin | 2 min read
When Life, Love and Labor Collide

When Life, Love and Labor Collide

Working with your spouse can be a minefield if you don't have a growth strategy for both your business and your marriage. Here's an encouraging dispatch from the front.
Tina Young | 5 min read

More From This Topic

The Company That Created a New Way to Drink Tea Is Truly a Product of Love
The Digest

The Company That Created a New Way to Drink Tea Is Truly a Product of Love

Pique Tea, the maker of cold brew instant tea, has only been in business for a year and a half but is already sold in 1,500 stores.
Stephen J. Bronner | 8 min read
Sincerity Is How Power Couples Maintain Intimacy While Working Together
Working with a Spouse

Sincerity Is How Power Couples Maintain Intimacy While Working Together

Gender roles were fixed and predictable for most of human history up until recently. Nobody wants to go back but there is a lot to sort out.
Jolie Dawn | 7 min read
6 Ways To Build a Successful Business With Your Spouse
Starting a Business

6 Ways To Build a Successful Business With Your Spouse

Believe it or not, it can be done without wrecking your marriage.
Kristin Marquet | 3 min read
This Popular Cookie Company Was Started on a Whim by a Couple Out of Their Home
The Digest

This Popular Cookie Company Was Started on a Whim by a Couple Out of Their Home

Emmy's Organics, founded in 2009, makes allergen-free treats that are now sold in more than 12,000 retail locations, including Starbucks.
Stephen J. Bronner | 9 min read
I Recently Hired My Husband to Join My Business. Here's How We Made It Work.
Family Businesses

I Recently Hired My Husband to Join My Business. Here's How We Made It Work.

Be sure to consider these six things when contemplating hiring a spouse.
Amber Lilyestrom | 6 min read
Running a Successful Business With Your Spouse
Working with a Spouse

Running a Successful Business With Your Spouse

Couples who marry their work and personal lives face a unique set of challenges.
James Schultz | 5 min read
The Science Behind Working With Your Spouse
Working with a Spouse

The Science Behind Working With Your Spouse

Neither marriage nor entrepreneurship nor combining the two is easy, but it often works out quite well.
John Rampton | 8 min read
How Two Luxury Brokers Handle Their Relationship and Business
Business Partnership

How Two Luxury Brokers Handle Their Relationship and Business

Two luxury brokers share their advice on how to work with your significant other and how their show business background has played a role in their success.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
Sleeping With the CFO? How to Stay Happily Married When You're In Business With Your Spouse.
Radicals & Visionaries

Sleeping With the CFO? How to Stay Happily Married When You're In Business With Your Spouse.

It takes a delicate balance of personal and professional life.
Amy Osmond Cook | 4 min read
5 Tips for Working With Your Spouse -- and Making It Work
Working with a Spouse

5 Tips for Working With Your Spouse -- and Making It Work

Support each other unconditionally, stay attentive to each other's needs, embrace compromise and keep in mind that even if you are a CEO, you are a spouse above all
Maria Orozova | 5 min read