Workout

Exercise

8 Office Exercises To Get Fit At Your Desk

Sitting all day at desk increases the risk of dying by 40%, its time to change it
Priyadarshini Patwa | 3 min read
#10 Smart, Simple & Effective Ways To Motivate Yourself To Workout

Have you been a couch potato for a while? These tips will surely get you motivated to start with some workout regime for sure!
Priyadarshini Patwa | 4 min read
Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Grueling Daily Schedule and It Is Bonkers

It starts at 2:30am and includes two workouts.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
#5 Reasons Why it's the Right Time to be in Fitness and Health Industry

Consumers are willing to spend more on items with healthy attributes
Aneesha Labroo | 4 min read
How Are Gyms Becoming All-rounder In Indoor And Outdoor Fitness?

'If an entrepreneur wants to stretch his or her boundaries, just staying within the four walls of the gym cannot make them grow'
Divya Himatsingka | 3 min read

Healthy Habits

#5 Tips to Lead Your Way to Great Wellbeing

Utilize these tips as a guide on your trip on the way to great wellbeing.
Bhavik Sarkhedi | 3 min read
Health

Wake Up With This 5-Minute Workout You Can Do at Your Desk

Shaun T, the mind and muscles behind the iconic workout program 'Insanity,' shows you a few moves you can do while sitting on your butt right now.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Lifestyle

Give a Befitting Punch

Here's what some entrepreneurs do to keep themselves fit.
Punita Sabharwal | 4 min read