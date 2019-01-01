My Queue

Workplace culture

Want to Make Your Workplace More Human? Here Are 4 Foolproof Ways.
Workplace culture

Just take care not to get overly involved in employees' problems.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
5 Habits Millennial Workers Should Start Right Now

Sarah Landrum | 6 min read
5 Simple Ways to Handle Nepotism in the Workplace

The boss giving opportunities to friends and family members over you can be maddening. Here's what to do.
Carolyn Sun | 7 min read
15 Ways to Lead With Effective Communication

Don't let communication be the handicap in your life and in your business. Good communication is a lifetime pursuit.
Josh Steimle | 8 min read
3 Major Distractions in Your Workplace (and How to Beat Them)

Are you setting goals that are simply too ambitious? This is one of the things that can distract employees big-time.
Andre Lavoie | 4 min read

How To Improve Your Workplace Diversity Using Hiring Metrics
Workplace Diversity

Achieve workplace diversity and equality by using workforce analytics and big data to improve your company's hiring outcomes.
Andre Lavoie | 4 min read
Crowdsource Your Next Boss?
Leadership Qualities

New research shows that those employees who collaborate and communicate the most have leadership potential.
David Niu | 4 min read