Workplace Diversity
Ready For Anything
Whether or not they're going all the way to space, there's a lot of science behind getting women to the top.
While hiring for culture fit is go-to move, it tends to stifle diversity because it can perpetuate unconscious bias. Instead, use these four hiring practices to focus on determining how workers will impact the culture.
Don't leave potential on the table by limiting your network.
The tech sector's two big challenges, lack of diversity and worker shortages, can be made to solve one another, if the right initiatives are put in place.
In a word: Nope. To become more inclusive (without overhauling your whole organization), start with these four steps.
Workplace Diversity
A culture of belonging in the company is nice but what matters is guaranteeing parity in income and equity for Black, Latinx and women team members.
Ready For Anything
The nonfiction list includes classic books and some important works you could finish reading during lunch.
Ready For Anything
Leaders who are responsible for keeping a team moving smoothly don't always get along themselves.
Ready For Anything
The best way to stay competitive is to open up to the power of true diversity.
News and Trends
Those embracing disability and inclusion best practices are financially outperforming companies that don't.
Glassdoor spoke with three top employers -- Nokia, 3M and Autodesk -- to learn how they're recruiting and interviewing diverse candidates, and ultimately, how they're creating better workplaces for women.
Careers site Comparably released its annual list of top places to work.
Ready For Anything
Boards sometimes overlook a prime member of their audience: the person on the receiving end.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
