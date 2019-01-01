My Queue

Workplace trends

Top Workplace Issues for 2018 and How to Overcome Them
Workplace trends

Top Workplace Issues for 2018 and How to Overcome Them

Workplace transformation affects how we work and impacts employees of all ages.
Karen Lachtanski | 6 min read
How To Improve Your Workplace Diversity Using Hiring Metrics

How To Improve Your Workplace Diversity Using Hiring Metrics

Achieve workplace diversity and equality by using workforce analytics and big data to improve your company's hiring outcomes.
Andre Lavoie | 4 min read
How to Create Productive Workspaces for Your Company

How to Create Productive Workspaces for Your Company

A company's productivity is closely linked to its environment and team members, with workplace design playing a powerful role in uniting the two.
Chuck Cohn | 3 min read
An Obituary for the 40-Hour Workweek

An Obituary for the 40-Hour Workweek

Satirically we mourn the death of a venerable American institution and ponder those who are happy it is no more.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read
Ideal Approach For Creating A Perfect Workspace That Emits Excellence

Ideal Approach For Creating A Perfect Workspace That Emits Excellence

Working in a small space cramped with a good number of professionals can kill the employee well-being.
Bhavik Sarkhedi | 6 min read

The 2 Ingredients That Make Up a Healthy Company's Winning Formula
Company Culture

The 2 Ingredients That Make Up a Healthy Company's Winning Formula

Healthy employees plus a healthy workplace equals a healthy bottom line.
Bruce Cazenave | 7 min read
What Happened to the Workplace? How to Make It More Human.
Workplaces

What Happened to the Workplace? How to Make It More Human.

It's easy for organizations to strip out the human element of every process. Make sure that at your company you keep it in.
Andre Lavoie | 5 min read
5 Qualities of the Best Places to Work
Company Culture

5 Qualities of the Best Places to Work

Moving beyond the ping-pong table and looking at what makes a great corporate culture.
Donna Morris | 3 min read
8 Low Cost Ways to Make Your Office More Employee Friendly
Workplaces

8 Low Cost Ways to Make Your Office More Employee Friendly

Your small business may not be able to afford an office like that of Facebook or Google, but there are certain small changes you can make to transform your workspace.
Vinil Ramdev | 5 min read
Standing Revolution: Office space designs promoting wellness at workplace
Workplace Wellness

Standing Revolution: Office space designs promoting wellness at workplace

It is estimated that people spend 1,500 hours or more than 200 days per year in the office, but spend most of this time sitting.
Gigi Liu | 4 min read