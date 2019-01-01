My Queue

This Founder Explains How to Get the Most Bang for Your Buck in a Collaborative Workspace
This Founder Explains How to Get the Most Bang for Your Buck in a Collaborative Workspace

From utilizing the resources to getting advice from your neighbors, community workspaces can be extremely beneficial.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
4 Reasons Your Messy Desk May Be a Sign of Genius

4 Reasons Your Messy Desk May Be a Sign of Genius

It isn't a mess, but controlled chaos.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
How This Open Office Boosts Company Creativity and Productivity

How This Open Office Boosts Company Creativity and Productivity

Take a tour of the Neon Roots office space.
Venturer | 2 min read
This Skincare Business Has Been Around Since 1851. What's the Secret?

This Skincare Business Has Been Around Since 1851. What's the Secret?

Take a tour of Kiehl's Since 1851.
Venturer | 2 min read
How to Create a Work Environment That Works Better for the Freelance Spirit

How to Create a Work Environment That Works Better for the Freelance Spirit

What you can learn from the pop-up employee spirit.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read

Why CEOs Want Their Offices Back and How Millennials Are Helping Them Get There (Kind of)
Office Space

Why CEOs Want Their Offices Back and How Millennials Are Helping Them Get There (Kind of)

Workers of every stature need workspaces that reflect the work and the culture of the company.
Elizabeth Dukes | 5 min read
Need Inspiration for Your Office Space? Check Out This Converted Train Station.
Office Space

Need Inspiration for Your Office Space? Check Out This Converted Train Station.

How Groundwork Coffee combined modern and old-school aesthetics to create a great work space.
Venturer | 1 min read
Ready to Kill Your Company's Open-Floor Plan? Drop the Machete.
Workspaces

Ready to Kill Your Company's Open-Floor Plan? Drop the Machete.

This contributor's company showed that you don't have to make an open-concept workspace an either-or decision.
Zach Ferres | 6 min read
5 Reasons Businesses Should Favor Function Over Flash
Office Culture

5 Reasons Businesses Should Favor Function Over Flash

Effective office spaces do not have to be as lavish as those seen in Hollywood productions to reflect your values.
Marty Fukuda | 5 min read
3 Reasons to Chuck Coworking and Get a Real Office
Coworking space

3 Reasons to Chuck Coworking and Get a Real Office

Launching your startup in a shared space is energizing but when your company grows up, the time comes to move out.
Caren Maio | 5 min read
9 Ways to Create a Workspace That Enhances Your Productivity
Workspaces

9 Ways to Create a Workspace That Enhances Your Productivity

A few small adjustments can change your office to a temple of comfort and creativity.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Forget the 'Open Workspace.' Say Hello to the 'Balanced Workspace.'
Workspaces

Forget the 'Open Workspace.' Say Hello to the 'Balanced Workspace.'

Open offices have attracted a bad rap, but they're not a lost cause.
David Adams | 5 min read
5 Simple Ways to Boost Productivity by Improving Your Workspace
Work Spaces

5 Simple Ways to Boost Productivity by Improving Your Workspace

You don't have to be Hemingway to know that a clean, well-lighted place controls the quality of what goes on within it.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Workplaces of the Future Will Feel More Like 'The Matrix' Than 'Office Space'
Office Space

Workplaces of the Future Will Feel More Like 'The Matrix' Than 'Office Space'

Using smart hubs and virtual reality, office designers are focusing on productivity, innovation and community.
Federico Re | 5 min read
Office Slides? A Draft Beer Bar? Check Out These 6 Innovative (and Fun) Workspaces
Workspaces

Office Slides? A Draft Beer Bar? Check Out These 6 Innovative (and Fun) Workspaces

'There is overwhelming evidence that the design of an office impacts the health, well-being and productivity of its occupants,' says a recent report.
Carolyn Sun | 6 min read