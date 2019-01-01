My Queue

Amazon Has Joined These Companies in Offering Shorter Workweeks
Who doesn't want Fridays off?
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
This Timeline Explains How the 40-Hour Workweek Came About

The fight for an eight-hour workday began in 1866 and ended in 1940.
Shana Lebowitz | 4 min read
Uniqlo Is Testing a Four-Day Work Week

The retailer's pilot program in Japan would allow 10,000 employees to work 10 hours per day, four days per week.
Arata Yamamoto and F. Brinley Bruton | 2 min read
The Average American Works 47 Hours Per Week, Gallup Finds

Forget 9 to 5: Eighteen percent of full-time employees work more than 60 hours per week, according to the analytics company's latest Work and Education Survey.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
France's New Economics Minister Proposes Increase on 35-Hour Workweeks

Days prior to taking office, Emmanuel Macron suggested that unions should vote on certain 'exceptions' to a long-running and controversial French law.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

Why Are You Working So Hard?
Why Are You Working So Hard?

The latest technological advances promise increased efficiency and productivity but have prompted even more labor. Here's one entrepreneur's solution.
Boland Jones | 4 min read