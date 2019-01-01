My Queue

World Cup

Leaving a Positive Leadership Legacy Is Really About Living Your Values Now
Legacy

Leaving a Positive Leadership Legacy Is Really About Living Your Values Now

How you will be remembered when you career is done is based entirely on who you help and what you build.
Ric Kelly | 4 min read
These Tech Companies are Scoring Big at the World Cup

These Tech Companies are Scoring Big at the World Cup

Are you following the matches in Russia? Sports are ripe for disruption, but you've gotta have the right tech.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
5 World Cup Strategies You Can Steal to Make Consumers Passionate Fans of Your Brand

5 World Cup Strategies You Can Steal to Make Consumers Passionate Fans of Your Brand

Watch the World Cup for clues as to how you can drive direct-to-consumer growth.
Zubin Mowlavi | 7 min read
Attack of Amazon's $4.4 Million Interns! 3 Things to Know Today.

Attack of Amazon's $4.4 Million Interns! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Elon Musk to Bore Chicago, Iron Man Suits and the World Cup: 3 Things to Know Today

Elon Musk to Bore Chicago, Iron Man Suits and the World Cup: 3 Things to Know Today

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read

The Real Winner of the Women's World Cup: Nike
Branding

The Real Winner of the Women's World Cup: Nike

According to a social media firm, the Swoosh took the day.
Daniel Roberts | 4 min read
Here's What We Were Searching for on Google This Year
Year in Review 2014

Here's What We Were Searching for on Google This Year

Bet you won't guess No. 5.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
The Future-Proof Entrepreneur: 25 New Tech Trends
News and Trends

The Future-Proof Entrepreneur: 25 New Tech Trends

Check out the predictions we made in 2010 to see what's changed since then.
Jonathan Blum | 1 min read
Super-Speedy 5G Mobile Network Slated to Kick Off at the 2018 World Cup
Mobile

Super-Speedy 5G Mobile Network Slated to Kick Off at the 2018 World Cup

Huawei and leading Russian carrier Megafon are honing the technology in the run-up to the 2018 games.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The 10 Most-Visited Countries In the World
Travel

The 10 Most-Visited Countries In the World

Have you traveled to Thailand? How about Turkey? If not, perhaps you should.
Jennifer Polland | 1 min read
What Elite Athletes Can Teach You About Dealing With Pressure
Stress Management

What Elite Athletes Can Teach You About Dealing With Pressure

How do competitors deliver top performance when so much is riding on a single movement?
Martin Turner and Jamie Barker | 6 min read
How Startups Can Capitalize on Global Sports Events Like the World Cup
Sports-Related Businesses

How Startups Can Capitalize on Global Sports Events Like the World Cup

Here's three tips for entrepreneurs seeking to wisely enter this game.
Adiat Disu | 5 min read
Underdogs, at the World Cup and in Business, Just Need One to Win
Inspiration

Underdogs, at the World Cup and in Business, Just Need One to Win

You never know when success will come, so always put in more energy, effort and motivation.
John Brubaker | 3 min read
5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the World Cup
World Cup

5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the World Cup

Much like the teams, the games and the fans, there are lessons learned that can be applied to the life of an entrepreneur.
Daniel Newman | 5 min read
U.S.A.-Belgium World Cup Game Sparks a Waffle War
World Cup

U.S.A.-Belgium World Cup Game Sparks a Waffle War

Restaurant chains Waffle House and Bojangles are encouraging U.S. fans to boycott Belgian waffles to support the USA World Cup team.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

The World Cup is the most prominent international soccer tournament. It is held every four years and is hosted by different countries. The event is run by FIFA (or the Fédération Internationale de Football Association), which has been the subject of scrutiny due to its executives involved in bribery and corruption charges.  

 