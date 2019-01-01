There are no Videos in your queue.
World Cup
Legacy
How you will be remembered when you career is done is based entirely on who you help and what you build.
Are you following the matches in Russia? Sports are ripe for disruption, but you've gotta have the right tech.
Watch the World Cup for clues as to how you can drive direct-to-consumer growth.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
More From This Topic
Branding
According to a social media firm, the Swoosh took the day.
News and Trends
Check out the predictions we made in 2010 to see what's changed since then.
Mobile
Huawei and leading Russian carrier Megafon are honing the technology in the run-up to the 2018 games.
Travel
Have you traveled to Thailand? How about Turkey? If not, perhaps you should.
Stress Management
How do competitors deliver top performance when so much is riding on a single movement?
Inspiration
You never know when success will come, so always put in more energy, effort and motivation.
World Cup
Much like the teams, the games and the fans, there are lessons learned that can be applied to the life of an entrepreneur.
World Cup
Restaurant chains Waffle House and Bojangles are encouraging U.S. fans to boycott Belgian waffles to support the USA World Cup team.
The
World Cup is the most prominent international soccer tournament. It is held every four years and is hosted by different countries. The event is run by FIFA (or the Fédération Internationale de Football Association), which has been the subject of scrutiny due to its executives involved in bribery and corruption charges.
