AI and Automation to Have Far Greater Effect on Human Jobs by 2022 (Infographic)
AI and Automation to Have Far Greater Effect on Human Jobs by 2022 (Infographic)

The technologies are penetrating industries will greater speed, making way for human resources to upskill
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
Why Reskilling is the Need of the Hour

Why Reskilling is the Need of the Hour

In order to be relevant in this competitive industry, skill development is one of the most essential ingredients for development
Abhijit Kashyape | 4 min read
Do You Want to Know Jack Ma's Secret to Success?

Do You Want to Know Jack Ma's Secret to Success?

Hint - It isn't IQ or EQ.
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Shah Rukh Khan Advocates Women's Right to Assert Choices in His Davos Speech

Shah Rukh Khan Advocates Women's Right to Assert Choices in His Davos Speech

The megastar averred acid-attacks to be one of the basest, crudest acts of subjugation imaginable
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
India Most Competitive Economy in South Asia, Says WEF Report

India Most Competitive Economy in South Asia, Says WEF Report

World Economic Forum report for 2017-18 stated the ranking of 137 global economies, based on factors driving countries' productivity and prosperity
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read

New Business Opportunities In Fashion And Design
New Business Opportunities In Fashion And Design

'Fashion brand managers today are dynamic individuals who understand the vocabulary of creative designers'
Nandita Abraham | 3 min read
Why Every Entrepreneur Should Attend Davos
Why Every Entrepreneur Should Attend Davos

The marquee speaker list featured world leaders such as President Xi Jinping of China, Prime Minister Theresa May of the UK among others.
Vaibhav Lodha | 5 min read