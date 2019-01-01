Worth Knowing

My Queue

When Determining the Best Work Environment for You, This Founder Shares What You Need to Consider
Not every office space is for every entrepreneur.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
How A&W Got Its Soul Back

After a corporate acquisition shook the restaurant chain's identity, Kevin Bazner helped it reconnect with its local roots
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
The Trends to Watch in 2018 to Help Your Business Succeed

We asked a range of experts to offer their best predictions on where business is going -- and where you should go, too.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Stephen Dubner Talks 'Freakonomics' -- and How He Became an Accidental Entrepreneur

The former scribe has long admired small businesses and the people who run them. And now that he's got a company of his own, he's learning just how tricky it can be.
Joe Keohane | 8 min read
Richard Branson on the Importance of Taking Meaningful Risks

According to the billionaire, it is important to ask yourself, 'What can I do to make a real difference?'
Jason Feifer | 8 min read

5 Simple Steps to The Best Sales Presentation of Your Life
Brevity, solutions, stories, but above all listening, will see you closing more, larger deals.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read