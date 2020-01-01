Wow Momo

Wow! Momo Raises INR 45 Cr Debt Funding From Anicut Capital
Funding

The food chain expects to recover 75-80 per cent of pre-COVID numbers this month while targeting 400,000 online orders
Debarghya Sil | 2 min read