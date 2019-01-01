My Queue

writers

2 Ways to Break Through Your Writer's Block
Writing

2 Ways to Break Through Your Writer's Block

Don't slow down when you feel like you've run out of ideas.
Neil Patel | 2 min read
Getting Fired Was Step 1 to Increasing My Pay 1,000% in 3 Months

Getting Fired Was Step 1 to Increasing My Pay 1,000% in 3 Months

The boss telling you you're done isn't so bad when you know you should have quit that job a long time ago.
Dan Dowling | 7 min read
How Humanities Degrees Cultivate Marketable Business Skills

How Humanities Degrees Cultivate Marketable Business Skills

The often overlooked skills gained from a humanities degree can give business leaders an edge on their competition.
Bennat Berger | 4 min read
10 Powerful Harper Lee Quotes

10 Powerful Harper Lee Quotes

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author would have been 90 today.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
J.K. Rowling and Stephen King Top Reader's Legacy List of The World's Most Popular Authors

J.K. Rowling and Stephen King Top Reader's Legacy List of The World's Most Popular Authors

Reader-advocate website releases its 2015 list of most-followed writers.
Ken Dunn | 3 min read

More From This Topic

An AI's Novella Passes First Round of Japanese Literary Contest
Artificial Intelligence

An AI's Novella Passes First Round of Japanese Literary Contest

But fret not, we're not going to be out of the job anytime soon.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
The Wonders a Successful Influencer Program Can Work for Your Business
Thought Leaders

The Wonders a Successful Influencer Program Can Work for Your Business

Once you figure out how to sway these powerful leaders, the impact from their word-of-mouth can be tremendous.
Mel Carson | 5 min read