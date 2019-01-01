My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Writing a Business Plan

Business Plans: A Step-by-Step Guide
Project Grow

Business Plans: A Step-by-Step Guide

This guide to writing a business plan will outline the most important parts and what should be included in an effective plan.
2 min read
How to Write a Business Plan

How to Write a Business Plan

Now that you understand why you need a business plan and you've spent some time doing your homework gathering the information you need to create one, it's time to roll up your sleeves and get everything down on paper.
3 min read
4 Reasons Why a Traditional 40-Page Business Plan Is an Insane Waste of Time

4 Reasons Why a Traditional 40-Page Business Plan Is an Insane Waste of Time

No one will even read your epic novel of a plan in this age of short bursts of information. Create a 10-page pitch deck instead.
Adam Callinan | 5 min read
5 Reasons Your Business Plan Sucks and How You Can Change It

5 Reasons Your Business Plan Sucks and How You Can Change It

Most plans fail to achieve their objective and end up misrepresenting the business.
Tallat Mahmood | 5 min read
5 Ways to Hack a Business Plan

5 Ways to Hack a Business Plan

Bullet points are your best friends, and other tips for not getting caught in the weeds of business-plan details.
Christopher Hawker | 5 min read

More From This Topic

The Essential Guide to Writing a Business Plan
Project Grow

The Essential Guide to Writing a Business Plan

Here's the no-nonsense guide on how to write a business plan that will help you map success for your startup.
Carolyn Sun | 12 min read
5 Common Business Plan Mistakes That Torpedo Startups
Project Grow

5 Common Business Plan Mistakes That Torpedo Startups

Your business plan isn't a romance novel, so don't depend on just your passion to get investors interested in reading it.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
Look Ahead to These 4 Business Plan Milestones
Project Grow

Look Ahead to These 4 Business Plan Milestones

Know what you're working toward.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
6 Reasons to Update Your Business Plan
Ready For Anything

6 Reasons to Update Your Business Plan

Revise your business plan so it grows with your company and your goals.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
8 Reasons to Update Your Business Plan Right Now
Project Grow

8 Reasons to Update Your Business Plan Right Now

Writing your business plan isn't a one-time event. Here's why it's critical to update it from time to time.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
How to Use Your Business Plan as a Benchmark for Performance
Business Plans

How to Use Your Business Plan as a Benchmark for Performance

Don't just file your business plan away in a drawer once you've launched. Instead, use it to keep tabs on how you're doing.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
10 Tips for Creating a Winning Business Plan in PowerPoint
Project Grow

10 Tips for Creating a Winning Business Plan in PowerPoint

If you're presenting your business plan in PowerPoint format, read this first.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
Skip the Boring Business Plan. Focus on This Strategy Instead.
Project Grow

Skip the Boring Business Plan. Focus on This Strategy Instead.

Here's a simpler, less time intensive approach that offers more flexibility than the traditional business plan.
Cache Merrill | 5 min read
10 Questions to Answer When Writing Your Mission Statement
Starting a Business

10 Questions to Answer When Writing Your Mission Statement

Read this to see what your mission statement should address and how to put it all together.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
6 Strategies for Presenting Your Business Plan
Project Grow

6 Strategies for Presenting Your Business Plan

When you're ready to approach people with your finished business plan, these six strategies will help you achieve the results you want.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
Writing a Business Plan

For any entrepreneur planning to start a business, writing a business plan is a helpful way to clarify what service or products the company provides, as well as your business goals and how to to reach them. Business plans are considered a mandatory step for entrepreneurs seeking funding from venture capitalists or banks.  

What to include: Business plans vary in length -- anywhere from 20 to 50 pages -- but typically cover the same topics, such as: Cover Page (essential contact information); Executive Summary (what your business does and what market need it solves); Company Overview (profile of company and successes); Industry Analysis (details about the market); Customer Analysis (who are the customers); Competitive Analysis (identify key competitors); Marketing Plan (your brand and how do you plan on getting it in front of customers); Operations Plan (daily and yearly operational processes for success); Management Team (identify key company personnel); and Financial Plans (revenue projections for three to five years).     

Helpful resources: For guidance on how to write a business plan, read “Business Plans: A Step-by-Step Guide” and Write Your Business Plan from the staff of Entrepreneur Media.