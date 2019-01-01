My Queue

All the Updates From Apple WWDC 2017
All the Updates From Apple WWDC 2017

The Cupertino, Calif., company co-founded by Steve Jobs has introduced its first new product in years along with new versions of existing hardware.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Why Apple's Video That Imagines a World Without Apps Makes Me Sad

Why Apple's Video That Imagines a World Without Apps Makes Me Sad

It's not for the reasons you think.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
iPad Pro Gets a Bigger Screen, But Comes at a High Price

iPad Pro Gets a Bigger Screen, But Comes at a High Price

This fall, iOS 11 will also bring additional multi-tasking capabilities, like drag and drop.
Tom Brant | 3 min read
Apple HomePod Smart Speaker Arrives in December

Apple HomePod Smart Speaker Arrives in December

Amazon Echo comparisons are likely, but Apple is positioning HomePod as a music speaker.
Chloe Albanesius | 2 min read
Apple Teases Behemoth iMac Pro and New MacBooks

Apple Teases Behemoth iMac Pro and New MacBooks

The $4,999 iMac Pro is aimed at video editors and virtual reality game developers, while the iMac, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineups get new Intel processors.
Tom Brant | 2 min read

iOS 11 Adds Peer-to-Peer Payments and Siri Translation and Overhauls App Store
iOS 11 Adds Peer-to-Peer Payments and Siri Translation and Overhauls App Store

Apple also revealed a new iPad Pro, which will take advantage of some powerful multi-tasking features in iOS 11.
Chloe Albanesius | 3 min read
Apple Touts Speed and Privacy Upgrades in macOS High Sierra
Apple Touts Speed and Privacy Upgrades in macOS High Sierra

The most significant improvements are behind the scenes, but there's also better tracking protection and browsing performance in Safari, among other new features.
Tom Brant | 3 min read
How to Watch Apple's WWDC Keynote
How to Watch Apple's WWDC Keynote

The opening WWDC keynote begins at 1 p.m. ET and will be live streamed on Apple's website.
Chloe Albanesius | 2 min read
What to Expect at Apple WWDC 2017
What to Expect at Apple WWDC 2017

Check out the most prominent rumors and speculation about WWDC ahead of Monday's keynote.
Matthew Buzzi | 4 min read
Why Microsoft 'Trolling' Apple's WWDC16 Conference Is a Brilliant Business Move
Why Microsoft 'Trolling' Apple's WWDC16 Conference Is a Brilliant Business Move

The Redmond, Wash., software giant is throwing a party close to and immediately after Apple's big shindig. Here's why this blatant bite into Apple is an effective tactic.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read