WWDC
Apple
The Cupertino, Calif., company co-founded by Steve Jobs has introduced its first new product in years along with new versions of existing hardware.
It's not for the reasons you think.
This fall, iOS 11 will also bring additional multi-tasking capabilities, like drag and drop.
Amazon Echo comparisons are likely, but Apple is positioning HomePod as a music speaker.
The $4,999 iMac Pro is aimed at video editors and virtual reality game developers, while the iMac, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineups get new Intel processors.
Apple also revealed a new iPad Pro, which will take advantage of some powerful multi-tasking features in iOS 11.
The most significant improvements are behind the scenes, but there's also better tracking protection and browsing performance in Safari, among other new features.
The opening WWDC keynote begins at 1 p.m. ET and will be live streamed on Apple's website.
Check out the most prominent rumors and speculation about WWDC ahead of Monday's keynote.
The Redmond, Wash., software giant is throwing a party close to and immediately after Apple's big shindig. Here's why this blatant bite into Apple is an effective tactic.
