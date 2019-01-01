My Queue

Show Your Competitive Edge Without Knocking Your Rivals
Business Plans

Show Your Competitive Edge Without Knocking Your Rivals

Do more than down your rivals. This video shows you how to stand apart using your merits.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 3 min read
What Makes You Better? Business Plans and Highlighting Strengths.

What Makes You Better? Business Plans and Highlighting Strengths.

As you examine your industry and competitors, identify your competitive edge.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
How to Identify Your Competitive Strengths for Your Business Plan

How to Identify Your Competitive Strengths for Your Business Plan

If you don't know what gives your new business an edge in the marketplace, here's how to figure out your unique strengths and tell others about them.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Your Business Plan Must-Haves

Your Business Plan Must-Haves

Seasoned business pros reveal exactly why your business plan is critical for success and which parts matter most.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
Who Is the Target Audience for Your Business Plan? Hint: More People Than You Think.

Who Is the Target Audience for Your Business Plan? Hint: More People Than You Think.

It's not just investors or bankers who'll want to see your plan.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read

How to Excite Readers With Your Business Plan's Product Section. (Yes, Seriously.)
Business Plans

How to Excite Readers With Your Business Plan's Product Section. (Yes, Seriously.)

Product descriptions can be as dry as toast--or as exciting as a roller coaster ride. Here's how to craft one that keeps people reading.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Risky Business: 6 Potential Pitfalls of Writing a Business Plan
Business Plans

Risky Business: 6 Potential Pitfalls of Writing a Business Plan

There is a downside to putting your business plan on paper. Learn the risks and learn how to protect your interests.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
How to Determine the Goals and Objectives of Your Business Plan
Business Plans

How to Determine the Goals and Objectives of Your Business Plan

A business plan is only as good as the goals and objectives it outlines. Here's how to determine what those are.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
What to Include in Your Business Plan
Business Plans

What to Include in Your Business Plan

Here's what your business plan should contain, how long it should be and what it should look like.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
The 4 Types of Business Plans
Business Plans

The 4 Types of Business Plans

Learn which of these four business plan formats best fits your needs.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
5 Reasons to Write a Business Plan
Business Plans

5 Reasons to Write a Business Plan

There are any number of reasons why you need to create a business plan, including starting a business, seeking funding and more.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
The 5 Things You Need to Land Venture Capital
Business Plans

The 5 Things You Need to Land Venture Capital

Find out what VCs look for before investing in a new company.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Attracting Venture Capitalists
Business Plans

Everything You Need to Know About Attracting Venture Capitalists

A primer on the types of financing venture capitalists provide and what they look for in a company.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
How to Find an Angel Investor
Business Plans

How to Find an Angel Investor

Angel investors used to be hard to find, but that's no longer true.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read
First Time Crowdfunding? Here's What You Need to Know.
Business Plans

First Time Crowdfunding? Here's What You Need to Know.

A quick primer on the pros and cons of crowdfunding your new venture.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 4 min read