There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Xbox
The Boring Company
Those tunnels being dug in L.A., Washington, D.C., and Chicago may well be completed using Xbox controllers. Is it a genius move or a case of what has Elon Musk been smoking?
Plus: Apple makes organ donation easy for iPhone users.
Plus: Check out someone's Snapchat all the way from Mt. Everest.
Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, said Xbox and Microsoft were represented 'in a way that was absolutely not consistent or aligned to our values.'
Hold your pickaxe, partner. Microsoft just blew Minecraft clear out of the sandbox. Way out.
More From This Topic
Video Games
The video-game titans vied for attention ahead of the industry's annual conference, offering sneak peeks at their latest games.
Oculus VR
Big news about partnerships and hand controllers, but still no word on a release date or a concrete price point.
Legal Issues
A federal appeals court ruled that Xbox owners in the U.S. can indeed sue for damages as a group.
Hackers
How the Lizard Squad stole Christmas from millions of gaming fans.
Earnings Reports
Hardware and software sales soared during the second quarter, riding new gaming consoles from Microsoft and Sony.
Television
The tech giant is using Xbox to launch and distribute 12 new original series.
Young Entrepreneur
A little boy discovered a major security loophole in the product, something people 10 times his age didn't notice.
Technology
GameStop lowered its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings guidance after suffering declines in video-game sales during the holiday period.
Growth Strategies
A fork that vibrates when you eat too much, and an e-ink touch tablet for those who find the texture of paper to be too...papery.
Finance
A poll meant to show how few people know what Bitcoin is demonstrates just how widely Bitcoin is recognized.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?