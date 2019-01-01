My Queue

Xbox

Xbox Controller Support Added to Elon Musk's Boring Company Machines
The Boring Company

Xbox Controller Support Added to Elon Musk's Boring Company Machines

Those tunnels being dug in L.A., Washington, D.C., and Chicago may well be completed using Xbox controllers. Is it a genius move or a case of what has Elon Musk been smoking?
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Tesla Misses Delivery Target Again Following Rough Month -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Tesla Misses Delivery Target Again Following Rough Month -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Apple makes organ donation easy for iPhone users.
Grace Reader | 1 min read
Microsoft Is Reportedly Releasing an Xbox TV Next Month -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Microsoft Is Reportedly Releasing an Xbox TV Next Month -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Check out someone's Snapchat all the way from Mt. Everest.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Microsoft Apologizes for Scantily-Clad Dancers at GDC Party

Microsoft Apologizes for Scantily-Clad Dancers at GDC Party

Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, said Xbox and Microsoft were represented 'in a way that was absolutely not consistent or aligned to our values.'
Reuters | 2 min read
Watch Microsoft's Eye-Popping Hololens Demo Using Minecraft

Watch Microsoft's Eye-Popping Hololens Demo Using Minecraft

Hold your pickaxe, partner. Microsoft just blew Minecraft clear out of the sandbox. Way out.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Xbox, PlayStation Present New Games Ahead of E3 Conference
Video Games

Xbox, PlayStation Present New Games Ahead of E3 Conference

The video-game titans vied for attention ahead of the industry's annual conference, offering sneak peeks at their latest games.
Reuters | 1 min read
Here's What Oculus Just Revealed at Its Much-Anticipated Press Event
Oculus VR

Here's What Oculus Just Revealed at Its Much-Anticipated Press Event

Big news about partnerships and hand controllers, but still no word on a release date or a concrete price point.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Microsoft to Face Lawsuit Over Xbox 360 Design Defect Claims
Legal Issues

Microsoft to Face Lawsuit Over Xbox 360 Design Defect Claims

A federal appeals court ruled that Xbox owners in the U.S. can indeed sue for damages as a group.
Reuters | 2 min read
Grinchy Hackers Spoil Christmas for Xbox and PlayStation Gamers Everywhere
Hackers

Grinchy Hackers Spoil Christmas for Xbox and PlayStation Gamers Everywhere

How the Lizard Squad stole Christmas from millions of gaming fans.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
GameStop Sales Soar in Second Quarter, Riding New Consoles Wave
Earnings Reports

GameStop Sales Soar in Second Quarter, Riding New Consoles Wave

Hardware and software sales soared during the second quarter, riding new gaming consoles from Microsoft and Sony.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Microsoft to Create Original TV Shows for Xbox
Television

Microsoft to Create Original TV Shows for Xbox

The tech giant is using Xbox to launch and distribute 12 new original series.
Harriet Taylor | 4 min read
Why Microsoft Is Thankful for a 5-Year-Old Xbox Fan
Young Entrepreneur

Why Microsoft Is Thankful for a 5-Year-Old Xbox Fan

A little boy discovered a major security loophole in the product, something people 10 times his age didn't notice.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
GameStop Shares Plummet on Weak Outlook
Technology

GameStop Shares Plummet on Weak Outlook

GameStop lowered its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings guidance after suffering declines in video-game sales during the holiday period.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Top Tech Innovations For Your #FirstWorldProblems (Infographic)
Growth Strategies

Top Tech Innovations For Your #FirstWorldProblems (Infographic)

A fork that vibrates when you eat too much, and an e-ink touch tablet for those who find the texture of paper to be too...papery.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Actually...Bitcoin's Recognition is Pretty Darn High
Finance

Actually...Bitcoin's Recognition is Pretty Darn High

A poll meant to show how few people know what Bitcoin is demonstrates just how widely Bitcoin is recognized.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read