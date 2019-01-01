My Queue

Xiaomi

Microsoft Sells Patents to Xiaomi, Builds 'Long-Term Partnership'
Microsoft

Microsoft Sells Patents to Xiaomi, Builds 'Long-Term Partnership'

Jonathan Tinter, corporate vice president at Microsoft, said the company was keen to tap into Xiaomi's young, affluent and educated users by having its products pre-installed on their devices.
Reuters | 3 min read
Apple Overtakes Samsung as the World's No. 1 Smartphone Seller

Apple Overtakes Samsung as the World's No. 1 Smartphone Seller

The Cupertino, Calif. tech titan has stolen the South Korean electronic giant's thunder in the smartphone sales war for the first time since 2011. But upstart Xiaomi might have the most to boast about.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Facebook Discussed Investment in Chinese Smartphone Maker Xiaomi

Facebook Discussed Investment in Chinese Smartphone Maker Xiaomi

The political and commercial implications might have squashed the deal, however.
Reuters | 4 min read
Disrupting the Disruption Myth

Disrupting the Disruption Myth

Xiaomi's rise in China could signal a new approach to technology innovation.
Judy Shapiro | 5 min read
Xiaomi, the 'Apple of the East,' Surpasses Samsung as China's Top Smartphone Seller

Xiaomi, the 'Apple of the East,' Surpasses Samsung as China's Top Smartphone Seller

In China's mobile market -- the largest on earth -- there's a brand new leader in town.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read