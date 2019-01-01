There are no Videos in your queue.
Yahoo compra tumblr
Tecnología
El gigante sigue adquiriendo pequeñas empresas. ¿El objetivo? Diversificar sus servicios y, por tanto, las fuentes de ingresos.
Ante la millonaria compra de Tumblr por Yahoo, surge la duda de si el gigante sabrá conservar las cualidades de este sitio.
Esta plataforma de microblogging fue comprada por el gigante tecnológico por su creciente audiencia y generación de contenido.
