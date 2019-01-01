My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Yahoo compra tumblr

Yahoo compra más startups
Tecnología

Yahoo compra más startups

El gigante sigue adquiriendo pequeñas empresas. ¿El objetivo? Diversificar sus servicios y, por tanto, las fuentes de ingresos.
Brian Patrick Eha | 4 min read
4 fracasos en compras de startups

4 fracasos en compras de startups

Ante la millonaria compra de Tumblr por Yahoo, surge la duda de si el gigante sabrá conservar las cualidades de este sitio.
Adam Toren | 4 min read
Yahoo compra Tumblr por 1,100 mdd

Yahoo compra Tumblr por 1,100 mdd

Esta plataforma de microblogging fue comprada por el gigante tecnológico por su creciente audiencia y generación de contenido.
Jason Fell | 3 min read