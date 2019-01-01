My Queue

House Blocks Google-Hosted Apps, Yahoo Mail Over Security Fears
House Blocks Google-Hosted Apps, Yahoo Mail Over Security Fears

The two restrictions have both been implemented within the past two weeks and are still in place.
Reuters | 3 min read
You Can Now Sign Into Your Yahoo Email Account Without a Password

You Can Now Sign Into Your Yahoo Email Account Without a Password

With the new Account Key feature, users of the Yahoo Mail app are no longer required to type in their passwords.
Reuters | 2 min read
Yahoo's New Email Option: No Password, No Problem

Yahoo's New Email Option: No Password, No Problem

At SXSW, the company unveiled a phone-based, password-free login.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Yahoo Unveils Massive New Encryption Scheme to Protect Users

Yahoo Unveils Massive New Encryption Scheme to Protect Users

Online privacy champion Alex Stamos is making it a lot tougher for hackers and spies to snoop around Yahoo's insides. Here's what you need to know.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read