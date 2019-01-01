My Queue

12 Research-Backed Practices for Enjoying Life Regardless of How Much You're Stressed at Work
Trust the science. You can stay unruffled despite all the hassles.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
10 Simple Lifestyle Changes Science Is Confident Will Help You Live Longer

The science is in, and the path to a longer life is astonishingly easy to follow: Live exactly the way your great-grandparents did -- but do yoga, too.
Dr. Shan Hussain | 6 min read
If Work-Life Balance Isn't Realistic, Try This Instead.

Trying to balance everything in our lives just stresses us out more. The key to happiness is more about creating work-life harmony.
Amy Vetter | 5 min read
How Can You Reverse Your Company's Work-Life Imbalance? Through Yoga.

Time to check your workplace "Yamas," or rules of living, and make sure that you and your employees are on track.
Elyssa Seidman | 6 min read
10 Things Healthy People Have in Common

Make the most out of each day with these 10 tips.
Jennifer Cohen | 4 min read

6 Simple Strategies for Desk Jockeys to Keep Their Joints Pain-Free
Sitting all day can do a number on your joints over the long haul. A little attention now can make all the difference.
Dan Scalco | 5 min read
3 Exercises That Will Make You a Better Entrepreneur
If getting in a morning run meant you'd be more successful, would you do it?
Mike Taylor | 5 min read
9 Yoga Poses You Can Do At Your Desk Without Looking Really Weird (Infographic)
When Balasana (child's pose) garners stares from co-workers, try these office poses instead.
Grace Reader | 1 min read
Innovation Gave This Yoga Company the Momentum it Needed
Meet the team that invented the yoga wheel and learn how they're keeping their idea fresh.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
3 Easy Ways Make Yoga an Office Practice
Taking a few moments to reconnect with yourself will help you push through those last stressful steps to finishing a project.
Kate Swoboda | 4 min read
This New Study Gives You Another Excuse to Go to That Yoga Class
Adding yoga to your routine improves your cognitive skills, according to a team of UCLA neuroscientists.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
Detroit, Seattle and Milwaukee Are Included in the 10 Best Cities for Starting a Yoga Studio
With yoga spreading to all corners of the country, online storage finder SpareFoot wondered: What are the best cities to start a yoga studio?
Al Harris | 6 min read
5 Stress-Relieving Daily Habits for Entrepreneurs
Exercise, green tea and nice scents are just a few simple things to try if you are stressed out.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
Why Your Business Needs Cash-Flow Yoga
Managing cash coming in quickly and going out slowly is key to long-term success.
Carol Roth | 5 min read
Pizza Hut Launches a Line of Pizza-Themed Apparel
Pizza Hut is just one of the many fast food franchises trying to attract a younger demographic with quirky merchandise.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read