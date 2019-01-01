There are no Videos in your queue.
Yoga
The science is in, and the path to a longer life is astonishingly easy to follow: Live exactly the way your great-grandparents did -- but do yoga, too.
Trying to balance everything in our lives just stresses us out more. The key to happiness is more about creating work-life harmony.
Time to check your workplace "Yamas," or rules of living, and make sure that you and your employees are on track.
Make the most out of each day with these 10 tips.
Personal Health
Sitting all day can do a number on your joints over the long haul. A little attention now can make all the difference.
Health and Wellness
If getting in a morning run meant you'd be more successful, would you do it?
Personal Health
When Balasana (child's pose) garners stares from co-workers, try these office poses instead.
Innovation
Meet the team that invented the yoga wheel and learn how they're keeping their idea fresh.
Health
Taking a few moments to reconnect with yourself will help you push through those last stressful steps to finishing a project.
Personal Health
Adding yoga to your routine improves your cognitive skills, according to a team of UCLA neuroscientists.
Yoga
With yoga spreading to all corners of the country, online storage finder SpareFoot wondered: What are the best cities to start a yoga studio?
Stress Management
Exercise, green tea and nice scents are just a few simple things to try if you are stressed out.
Cash Flow
Managing cash coming in quickly and going out slowly is key to long-term success.
Franchises
Pizza Hut is just one of the many fast food franchises trying to attract a younger demographic with quirky merchandise.
