My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Young Influencers

7 Social Media Lessons You Can Learn From Kylie Jenner
Entrepreneurs

7 Social Media Lessons You Can Learn From Kylie Jenner

She had advantages, but she made the most of them.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
YouTube Stars Brooklyn and Bailey Started Appearing in Videos at Age 9. Now, They Have Close to 5.5 Million Subscribers.

YouTube Stars Brooklyn and Bailey Started Appearing in Videos at Age 9. Now, They Have Close to 5.5 Million Subscribers.

The twins share about their start on the platform and advice for others looking to build a brand online.
Hayden Field | 10 min read
10 Telling Examples of the Power of B2B Influencer Marketing

10 Telling Examples of the Power of B2B Influencer Marketing

B2B influencer marketing is a remarkably cheap and efficient way to power successful marketing campaigns.
Murray Newlands | 8 min read
9 Top Social Media Influencers Marketers Need to Follow

9 Top Social Media Influencers Marketers Need to Follow

Mention from the influencers legions of people respect is the biggest boost a marketer can get.
Adam Toren | 8 min read
The 6 Attributes Shared by Young Millionaires

The 6 Attributes Shared by Young Millionaires

The immense opportunities of entrepreneurship are fully realized by few but the traits that power their success can be cultivated by everyone.
Peter Voogd | 6 min read

More From This Topic

3 Qualities to Look for in a Social Media Influencer
Influencers

3 Qualities to Look for in a Social Media Influencer

Snoop Dogg as an influencer for your female fitness product? Um, no.
Jonathan Long | 3 min read
Meet the 'Best Technology Reviewer on the Planet,' Who Is Only 20 Years Old
Young Influencers

Meet the 'Best Technology Reviewer on the Planet,' Who Is Only 20 Years Old

There's arguably no one better on the internet when it comes to explaining new technologies to the average consumer.
Business Insider Staff | 4 min read
If You Can't Beat 'Em, Join 'Em: Why Two Competitors Joined Forces in the Fight to Beat Cancer
Competition

If You Can't Beat 'Em, Join 'Em: Why Two Competitors Joined Forces in the Fight to Beat Cancer

Sometimes it makes sense to merge with your competition. Yael Cohen Braun and Julie Greenbaum didn't always think so, but they do now.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Product Hunt Thrives As a Startup Showcasing Startups
AlleyNYC

Product Hunt Thrives As a Startup Showcasing Startups

Product Hunt is blowing up right now. We talked to founder Ryan Hoover to find out why.
Jason Saltzman | 5 min read
The Consumer Revolution Has Happened and the Influencers Are Now in Charge
Social Media Marketing

The Consumer Revolution Has Happened and the Influencers Are Now in Charge

A survey of young mothers, who overwhelming control household spending, reveals their online research and trusted recommendations from social-media networks dominate their purchasing decisions.
Stacy DeBroff | 3 min read
After the Kickstarter Campaign: 3 Lessons for Startup Newbies
Kickstarter

After the Kickstarter Campaign: 3 Lessons for Startup Newbies

For the last year, college buddies Jake Huston and Vincent Ko have been building a startup together. Here's a look at what they have learned and where they are going.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
How to Grow Your Art Into a Business: Move Beyond the One-Off Model
Young Influencers

How to Grow Your Art Into a Business: Move Beyond the One-Off Model

Jessica Banks, the founder of RockPaperRobot, a kinetic furniture business, explains how she has transitioned from artist to entrepreneur.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
How to Make the Most of a First Meeting With an Influencer
Networking

How to Make the Most of a First Meeting With an Influencer

Making friends with people who can help you, and in turn making friends with people you can help, is big part of growing your career or business.
Eddy Ricci | 3 min read
NFL Star Founds Fashion Brand for a Cause With Former TOMS Exec
Young Influentials

NFL Star Founds Fashion Brand for a Cause With Former TOMS Exec

Launched by this Philly Eagles tight-end, this online accessories line gives back.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 7 min read
Talent's Never Enough: Emerging Fashion Designers on Honing Business Savvy
Starting a Business

Talent's Never Enough: Emerging Fashion Designers on Honing Business Savvy

With New York Fashion Week underway, freshmen designers discuss how they've honed their business-savvy and their eye for design.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 7 min read