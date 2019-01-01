My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Young Visionaries

Are You Fresh Out of School? Here's How You Can Stand Out Even at Major Companies.
Company Culture

Are You Fresh Out of School? Here's How You Can Stand Out Even at Major Companies.

Your voice is vital, so don't wait 10 years before you speak up.
Benjamin Gilad | 4 min read
How to Make Sure Your Business Keeps Running When You're Ready to Walk Away

How to Make Sure Your Business Keeps Running When You're Ready to Walk Away

Realize you can't hold the reins forever.
Bassam Samman | 3 min read
8 Entrepreneurial Skills Your Kids Need to Succeed in Life and Work (Infographic)

8 Entrepreneurial Skills Your Kids Need to Succeed in Life and Work (Infographic)

A changing market means your children need to learn more than just business as usual. Teach these concepts to prepare them for what's around the corner.
Nadya Khoja | 4 min read
The Top 10 Employers Gen Zers Dream of Working For

The Top 10 Employers Gen Zers Dream of Working For

You'll be surprised which company doesn't crack the top of the list.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
How to Be More Than an Average Joe

How to Be More Than an Average Joe

No one wants to settle for the results that come with being average but it's easy to fall into the trap.
Tim Denning | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Finally: An Honest Portrayal of Entrepreneurship
Young Entrepreneur

Finally: An Honest Portrayal of Entrepreneurship

A groundbreaking new documentary reveals the unsexy and uncertain path to launch a business. With young Americans starting companies at multi-decade lows, it's a call to action we can't ignore.
Andrew Yang | 5 min read
The Power of Mentoring and Entrepreneurship
Young Entrepreneur

The Power of Mentoring and Entrepreneurship

Learning to think like an entrepreneur put author Rodney Walker on an unlikely path from at-risk youth in Chicago to the Ivy League.
Shawn Osborne | 6 min read
An Open Letter to Frustrated 20-Somethings
Lifestyle

An Open Letter to Frustrated 20-Somethings

If it feels like a dead end showing up every day simply to have a roof over your head every night, then it's time to consider your alternatives for the next few decades.
Daniel DiPiazza | 7 min read
This MIT Grad Is Changing Medicine With a Needle-Covered Pill
Medicine

This MIT Grad Is Changing Medicine With a Needle-Covered Pill

Once he explains how it works, the idea is easy to swallow.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
4 Things to Know to Effectively Lead Generation Y
Generation Y

4 Things to Know to Effectively Lead Generation Y

Young workers have a few demands that it is entirely worth it to meet.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
3 Insights About Entrepreneurship Inspired by Youth
Young Entrepreneur

3 Insights About Entrepreneurship Inspired by Youth

For starters, youth and inexperience aren't an obstacle.
Shawn Osborne | 4 min read
Discover and Work in Your Entrepreneurial Zone of Genius
Women Entrepreneurs

Discover and Work in Your Entrepreneurial Zone of Genius

Knowing and working with your individual EZOG will help you build a better business.
Sara Davidson | 7 min read
Meet Y Combinator's Bold Whiz Kid Boss
Innovators

Meet Y Combinator's Bold Whiz Kid Boss

Sam Altman is redefining the venture capital firm's identity and making bold moves. After one year on the job, has his strategy paid off?
Jason Ankeny | 10 min read
8 CEOs Who Amassed a Fortune Before Age 30 (Infographic)
Infographics

8 CEOs Who Amassed a Fortune Before Age 30 (Infographic)

Young, rich and brainy. It's an envious trifecta. Elon Musk fits the bill. Who else made the luxe list?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
What You Can Learn From 8 Kids Already Making a Million Dollars
Entrepreneurs

What You Can Learn From 8 Kids Already Making a Million Dollars

There is no age discrimination in entrepreneurship.
John Rampton | 5 min read