Youth Development

Young Arab Leaders Hosts British Council-HSBC Taqaddam Winners
Youth Development

Young Arab Leaders Hosts British Council-HSBC Taqaddam Winners

Taqaddam, Arabic for 'Moving Forward', is an innovative program run in partnership between HSBC and British Council to foster leadership skills among the MENA youth.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
A New Way To Learn: Five Guiding Principles For Future Education

A New Way To Learn: Five Guiding Principles For Future Education

A change in how we educate is necessary to realize the radical future we see for the world.
Dr. Peter H. Diamandis | 15 min read
Interning At A Corporate Or A Startup: Making The Most Of Contrasting Experiences

Interning At A Corporate Or A Startup: Making The Most Of Contrasting Experiences

Dubai-based entrepreneur Ahamed Jameel believes it's important to get out there and work not just at the big names, but also at startups.
Megha Merani | 8 min read
UAE Emerges As The Top Country Of Choice For Region's Youth: Arab Youth Survey

UAE Emerges As The Top Country Of Choice For Region's Youth: Arab Youth Survey

The UAE has retained its position as the top country that the Arab youth would like to live in and want their own countries to emulate for the seventh year in a row.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Alia Al Mazrouei And Khalid Al Fahim Headline Dubai Startup Hub's Latest Youth Business Voice Event

Alia Al Mazrouei And Khalid Al Fahim Headline Dubai Startup Hub's Latest Youth Business Voice Event

The event series, held in partnership with Emirates Youth Council, aims to nurture the growth of young entrepreneurs in the UAE and broaden their business know-how.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Arab Youth Startup Marketplace Showcases MENA's Young Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Arab Youth Startup Marketplace Showcases MENA's Young Entrepreneurs

With a focus to bolster youth entrepreneurship in the region, the Arab Youth Center (AYC), has launched the platform to gather Arab entrepreneurs and investors.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
The Refugee Learning Accelerator Invites You To Ideate For Refugee Youth
News and Trends

The Refugee Learning Accelerator Invites You To Ideate For Refugee Youth

As the global spotlight falls on the ongoing refugee crisis in Syria and other Middle East regions, among its various impacts is the threat it poses to the future of millions of displaced students.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Arab Youth Prefer Facebook As A Source Of Daily News: Arab Youth Survey
Youth Development

Arab Youth Prefer Facebook As A Source Of Daily News: Arab Youth Survey

Facebook has trumped television, print, and even the online medium when it comes to capturing the Arab youth's attention in consuming news, according to the ninth annual Arab Youth Survey brought out by ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read