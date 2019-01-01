There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Youth Development
Youth Development
Taqaddam, Arabic for 'Moving Forward', is an innovative program run in partnership between HSBC and British Council to foster leadership skills among the MENA youth.
A change in how we educate is necessary to realize the radical future we see for the world.
Dubai-based entrepreneur Ahamed Jameel believes it's important to get out there and work not just at the big names, but also at startups.
The UAE has retained its position as the top country that the Arab youth would like to live in and want their own countries to emulate for the seventh year in a row.
The event series, held in partnership with Emirates Youth Council, aims to nurture the growth of young entrepreneurs in the UAE and broaden their business know-how.
More From This Topic
Entrepreneurial ecosystems
With a focus to bolster youth entrepreneurship in the region, the Arab Youth Center (AYC), has launched the platform to gather Arab entrepreneurs and investors.
News and Trends
As the global spotlight falls on the ongoing refugee crisis in Syria and other Middle East regions, among its various impacts is the threat it poses to the future of millions of displaced students.
Youth Development
Facebook has trumped television, print, and even the online medium when it comes to capturing the Arab youth's attention in consuming news, according to the ninth annual Arab Youth Survey brought out by ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?