YOUTH ENTREPRENEURSHIP CORNER

8 Ways to Create a Strong Internship Program for the Summer
8 Ways to Create a Strong Internship Program for the Summer

Internships have the ability to impact young people for the rest of their lives.
Lauren Berger | 6 min read
Why Entrepreneurship Should Be Taught Starting in Junior High School

Why Entrepreneurship Should Be Taught Starting in Junior High School

Research shows that the important lessons of entrepreneurship can be learned that early.
Shawn Osborne | 4 min read
With Entrepreneurship, Mentoring Makes All the Difference

With Entrepreneurship, Mentoring Makes All the Difference

Do you care about youth, and are you passionate about giving back? You might just discover the next Moziah Bridges.
Ayele Shakur | 4 min read